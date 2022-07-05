comscore Bitcoin, Ethereum rally up to 9 percent as crypto market rebounds
Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally up to 9 percent as market rebounds

The total crypto market cap in the last 24 hours reached $949 billion after a 5 percent jump and among the gainers were Bitcoin, Ethereum.

Bitcoin is the most valuable crypto in terms of market cap

Cryptocurrency prices surged marginally in the last 24 hours, giving investors some respite. Nearly all leading crypto coins were trading in the green, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which were trading at up to 7 percent higher. However, analysts are not shedding their concerns yet about more fluctuation in prices. In the last seven days, the crypto prices have slid on a regular basis, with only a few upticks, and this trend is likely to continue for at least the near term. Also Read - Crypto prices today: Bitcoin slides below $20,000 as market remains flat

According to CoinGecko, the total crypto market cap in the last 24 hours reached $949 billion after a 5 percent jump. The total cryptocurrency trading volume was $78.8 billion, at the time of writing. Bitcoin continued to dominate with a share of 40.7 percent, while Ethereum, too, stood at the second spot with a 14.5 percent dominance. The total market cap of Bitcoin in the last 24 hours reached $386.9 billion, while Ethereum’s cap was $137.6 billion. Also Read - Hiking GST on online gaming from 18% to 28% will negatively impact industry, say experts

Bitcoin price today

Showing positive cues after a long time, Bitcoin rallied as much as 6 percent in the last 24 hours. It was trading at $20,291 at the time of writing — a hope for investors that the value could soon touch the $21,000 mark. The 24-hour volume was $19.3 billion. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki new SUV to be unveiled this month: Report

Ethereum price today

Ethereum jumped a dramatic 9.3 percent in the last 24 hours and ended up at a trading value of $1,151. The 24-hour volume was $14 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Solana, dogecoin price today

Solana was, too, in the green as the crypto token recovered over 9 percent in the last 24 hours. It was trading at $35.81 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Dogecoin also showed a positive sign with a jump of more than 4 percent in the last 24 hours, with a trading value of $0.06.

  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 9:44 AM IST

