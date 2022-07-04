comscore Crypto prices today: Bitcoin slides below $20,000 as market remains flat
Crypto prices today: Bitcoin slides below $20,000 as market remains flat

Bitcoin, despite losing more value in the last 24 hours, continued to dominate the cryptocurrency market, covering about 40.5 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin saw a minor fall in value in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency witnessed a marginal slide in the last 24 hours ending up with a market cap of $901 billion. The approximate fall in the past day was less than one percent, according to CoinGecko. Nearly all major crypto coins were in the red, except for a few ones. The most popular coin, Bitcoin suffered a minor decline in value, trading below the $20,000 mark in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ether-based Ethereum did not show any positive cues either. It, too, crashed a little by a little less than one percent. The leading cryptocurrencies mostly remained flat in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Cryptocurrencies are clear danger to financial systems, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin continued to dominate the cryptocurrency market, covering about 40.5 percent. Of the total crypto market cap, about $364 billion belonged to Bitcoin in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was still the second dominant currency with a share of 14 percent, representing $125 billion of the total cap. Also Read - Crypto price today: Bitcoin shows minor jump but market remains flat

Bitcoin price today

Bitcoin has been gyrating around the $20,000 mark for some time, but it plunged below it in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency was trading at $19,130, far below the regular mark. In the last seven days, the coin has suffered a decline of more than nine percent, while its 24-hour volume was $14.3 billion. Also Read - Crypto price today: Bitcoin remains flat, Ethereum plunges as market shows mixed cues

Ethereum price today

The economic downturn is in no mood to spare cryptocurrencies. Ethereum gave up slightly less than one percent and was trading at $1,052 at the time of writing. The coin has dipped as much as 12.5 percent in the last seven days, while the 24-hour volume was $8.3 billion. Investors do not seem to find motivation or morale yet, but the fact the market is not plunging dramatically is still some relief.

Dogecoin, Solana price today

At the time of writing, Dogecoin showed a marginal jump of less than one percent in the last 24 hours, trading at $.0.07, while Solana crashed nearly one percent and ended up trading at $32.75. Solana suffered a major dip of 17 percent in value in the last 24 hours.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 9:17 AM IST

