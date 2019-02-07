comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Crypto shock for investors after CEO with $145 million passwords dies in India
News

Crypto shock for investors after CEO with $145 million passwords dies in India

News

With his death, the passwords that can unlock the cryptocurrencies are now gone as his laptop and smartphone are highly encrypted.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 2:53 PM IST
Bitcoin Continues To See Unprecedented Growth

Highlighting the risks in the poorly-regulated cryptocurrency market, death of entrepreneur Gerald Cotten in India who was the owner of Canada’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Quadriga has left thousands of his investors in a quandary. Cotten who died in a Jaipur hospital in December has plunged Quadriga into crisis and left it struggling to figure out how to refund more than 100,000 of its users as only he had access to $145 million of bitcoin and other digital assets.

With his death, the passwords that can unlock the cryptocurrencies are now gone as his laptop and smartphone are highly encrypted. “Many of the digital currencies held by Quadriga are stored offline in accounts known as ‘cold wallets’, a way of protecting them from hackers and Cotten is the only person with access to the wallets, according to the company,” CNN reported.

Cotten, 30, died due to complications with Crohn’s disease while traveling in India. “For the past weeks, we have worked extensively to address our liquidity issues, which include attempting to locate and secure our very significant cryptocurrency reserves held in cold wallets. Unfortunately, these efforts have not been successful,” Quadriga said in a statement on its website.

Cotten’s widow, Jennifer Robertson, said in the affidavit posted online that the laptop that Cotten used to run the currency exchange is encrypted. “I do not know the password or recovery key. Despite repeated and diligent searches, I have not been able to find them written down anywhere,” she said. The company has hired an investigator to see if any information could be retrieved but ongoing efforts have had only “limited success in recovering a few coins” and some information from Cotten’s computer and phone, BBC reported. The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi told CNN that it was aware of Cotten’s death and had “provided consular assistance,” but declined to reveal further details.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 2:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month
thumb-img
News
New 'V' smartphone series to further fortify our position in India: Vivo
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil

Editor's Pick

How to blur background for Skype video calls
How To
How to blur background for Skype video calls
Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

News

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

News

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

News

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

News

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Crypto shock for investors after CEO with $145 million passwords dies in India

News

Crypto shock for investors after CEO with $145 million passwords dies in India
New CookieMiner malware targets macOS, uses cookies to steal your Bitcoin

News

New CookieMiner malware targets macOS, uses cookies to steal your Bitcoin
Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows off hole-punch display, Blockchain KeyStore

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows off hole-punch display, Blockchain KeyStore
Facebook developing a stablecoin to enable transactions on WhatsApp: Report

News

Facebook developing a stablecoin to enable transactions on WhatsApp: Report
IAMAI forms blockchain committee as RBI curtails cryptocurrency transaction

News

IAMAI forms blockchain committee as RBI curtails cryptocurrency transaction

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 12 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

नए नियमों से TV बिल में बढ़ोतरी के दावे को ट्राई ने खारिज किया

नए नियम लागू होने पर भारत में बंद हो जाएगा व्हाट्सएप!

क्या आपका बच्चा भी खेलता है PUBG और Fortnite जैसे ऑनलाइन गेम्स? सभी स्कूलों को दिल्ली सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

वोडाफोन आइडिया के इस प्लान को करें रिचार्ज, साल भर तक अनलिमिटेड कॉल और डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

News

Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
News
Essential PH-2 may come with a screen that turns semi-transparent and under display fingerprint scanner
2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent

News

2018 Global market shipments fell by 4 percent, India rose by 10 percent
Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12

News

Flickr extends photo deletion deadline for free tier users till March 12
Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

News

Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online
Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

News

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference