comscore Crypto TDS in India causes slowdown in Bitcoin, Ethereum trading
  • Home
  • News
  • Crypto Tds In India Causes Slowdown In Bitcoin Ethereum Trading
News

Crypto TDS in India causes slowdown in Bitcoin, Ethereum trading

News

Major crypto exchanges, such as WazirX, CoinDCX, and Zebpay reported a staggering decline in daily transaction volumes in India.

Crypto-Market-Today-23

The new 1 percent TDS on crypto transactions is impacting daily volumes.

The Indian cryptocurrency market is still reeling from the economic downturn, and it seems the situation will not improve anytime soon. That is because of the sudden slowdown in trading volumes, thanks to the new one percent TDS levied by the government that has aggravated the dip in average daily transactions of crypto tokens, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, in India. Also Read - From Galaxy S22 Ultra to Edge 30 Pro: Here are the best alternatives to the ASUS ROG Phone 6/6 Pro

Major crypto exchanges, such as WazirX, CoinDCX, and Zebpay reported a staggering decline in daily transaction volume from around $10 million to $5.6 million in a few days since the implementation of the new tax regime. BitBNS and CoinDCX said the drop in transactions on their platforms was 37.4 percent and 90.9 percent, respectively. WazirX reported a nosedive of 82 percent in daily average transactions, according to crypto research and consulting firm Crebaco. Also Read - Here are the best-selling electric scooter brands in India for June 2022

The new 1 percent TDS on cryptocurrency transactions puts a dent in profits earned by exchanges, which began paying a 30 percent tax to the government as a part of the rule that was formulated in April. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 3 Neo noise-cancelling earphones set for launch on July 12

Too early to say anything?

The crypto exchanges, however, are not downcast about the declining transactions, saying it would be too early to measure the impact of the one percent TDS. The exchanges said since transactions are typically low on weekends, it will take some time to gauge the impact. Experts, on the other hand, are not very hopeful about an imminent uptick in the transactions, even if the market shows signs of improvement.

The current economic recession and Federal Reserve’s hawkishness have forced the crypto tokens to stay largely in the red, even though they see occasional jumps. According to Economic Times, the grey market will continue to flourish because of the ongoing crisis in global macroeconomic conditions. While some crypto exchanges seem resourceful enough to endure the adverse waves, some exchanges have had to shut shop.

Hyderabad-based crypto exchange Vauld, which is funded by Coinbase, recently halted all transactions after it sacked a major chunk of its workforce to streamline business goals. Other crypto exchanges are considering diversifying into other areas to absorb the impact and stay afloat.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 9:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 5, 2022 9:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best Alternatives to the ASUS ROG Phone 6/ROG Phone 6 Pro
Photo Gallery
Best Alternatives to the ASUS ROG Phone 6/ROG Phone 6 Pro
Here are the best-selling electric scooter brands in India for June 2022

Photo Gallery

Here are the best-selling electric scooter brands in India for June 2022

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo noise-cancelling earphones set for launch on July 12

News

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo noise-cancelling earphones set for launch on July 12

ASUS ROG Phone 6 series debuts: All details here

Mobiles

ASUS ROG Phone 6 series debuts: All details here

iPhone will soon be able to detect changes in the environment and allow users to type in rain

News

iPhone will soon be able to detect changes in the environment and allow users to type in rain

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Crypto TDS in India causes slowdown in Bitcoin, Ethereum trading

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo noise-cancelling earphones set for launch on July 12

ASUS ROG Phone 6 series debuts: All details here

iPhone will soon be able to detect changes in the environment and allow users to type in rain

iQOO 10 series may launch soon with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Details here

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not