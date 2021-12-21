comscore Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not see the light of the day anytime soon: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not see the light of the day anytime soon: Here’s why
News

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not see the light of the day anytime soon: Here’s why

News

The Indian govt will be looking at how the situation evolves in the European Union countries and other markets to derive plans to build the new bill.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill was tabled in parliament last month. The bill was scheduled to be discussed in the Winter session. However, that may not be happening. A new report has surfaced suggesting that the Cryptocurrency Bill will not feature in the next two days left for the last parliament session of the year. The winter session will end on December 23. Also Read - Dubai World Trade Centre to become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies: Details here

A report by CNBCTV18, claims that the govt plans to delay the debate on the Cryptocurrency bill in order to gauge the legislations formed by other nations in order to be in line with international standards. The govt also plans to gain more feedback before implementing any new law around cryptocurrencies. Also Read - Indian celebrities who are going gaga over NFTs

The Indian govt will be looking at how the situation evolves in the European Union countries and other markets to derive plans to build the new bill. Also Read - RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?

The parliamentary bill was tabled in November. The new Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is so important because it could decide India’s future with the crypto ecosystem.

According to the govt announcement, the new bill plans “To create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.” It further stated, “The Bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.”

While there is no law in place right now to regulate cryptocurrencies, the govt is well in power to introduce an ordinance or even ban transactions till a conclusion has been reached upon.

The parliament will be re-convened during the Budget session in February. We can expect the Cryptocurrency Bill to be on the agenda.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 5:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not be taken up during winter session
News
Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not be taken up during winter session
Google celebrates winter solstice with an animated Doodle

News

Google celebrates winter solstice with an animated Doodle

Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

News

Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

Christmas 2021: Best portable gadgets to gift your loved ones this Christmas

Photo Gallery

Christmas 2021: Best portable gadgets to gift your loved ones this Christmas

Best portable gadgets to gift your loved ones this Christmas

Photo Gallery

Best portable gadgets to gift your loved ones this Christmas

Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why

Electric Vehicle

Tesla removed its fastest car from its official website: Here's why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not be taken up during winter session

Google celebrates winter solstice with an animated Doodle

Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

Christmas 2021: Best portable gadgets to gift your loved ones this Christmas

Best portable gadgets to gift your loved ones this Christmas

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not be taken up during winter session

News

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not be taken up during winter session
Dubai World Trade Centre to become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies: Details here

News

Dubai World Trade Centre to become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies: Details here
RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?

News

RBI reportedly wants a complete ban on cryptocurrencies: No more Bitcoin billionaires in India?
Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'

News

Matrix star Keanu Reeves calls NFTs as 'easily reproducible'
PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared

News

PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today (21st December): आज के रिडीम कोड से मिलेंगे दो धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स

लोकसभा में लॉन्च हुआ LS Member App, सदन की लाइव स्ट्रीम के साथ मिलेगी हर सांसद की जानकारी

WhatsApp नंबर बदलना है बहुत आसान, बस फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Vivo V23 Pro 5G के फ्रंट डिजाइन का हुआ खुलासा, दो धांसू सेल्फी कैमरों के साथ लॉन्च होगा फोन

iPhone 14 छोड़िए, Apple iPhone 15 में मिलेगा यह बेहतरीन कैमरा फीचर

Latest Videos

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not be taken up during winter session
News
Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not be taken up during winter session
Google celebrates winter solstice with an animated Doodle

News

Google celebrates winter solstice with an animated Doodle
Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

News

Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content
Christmas 2021: Best portable gadgets to gift your loved ones this Christmas

Photo Gallery

Christmas 2021: Best portable gadgets to gift your loved ones this Christmas
Best portable gadgets to gift your loved ones this Christmas

Photo Gallery

Best portable gadgets to gift your loved ones this Christmas

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers