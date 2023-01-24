comscore Cut 20 percent jobs at Alphabet, key investor tells Sundar Pichai
  • Home
  • News
  • Cut 20 Percent Jobs At Alphabet Key Investor Tells Sundar Pichai
News

Cut 20 percent jobs at Alphabet, key investor tells Sundar Pichai

News

Christopher Hohn has told Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to reduce more jobs and bring the headcount to 150,000, that would require him to slash 20 per cent overpaid jobs in total.

Highlights

  • Google's parent company Alphabet has eliminated 12,000 jobs.
  • Hedge fund billionaire and investor Sir Christopher Hohn has told Alphabet to reduce more jobs.
  • Hohn told Pichai that the decision to cut 12,000 jobs.
sundar-pichai-google-ceo-getty

Cut 20 percent jobs at Alphabet, key investor tells Sundar Pichai

Hedge fund billionaire and investor Sir Christopher Hohn has told Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to reduce more jobs and bring the headcount to 150,000, that would require him to slash 20 per cent overpaid jobs in total. Google’s parent company Alphabet has eliminated 12,000 jobs or 6 per cent of its workforce. Also Read - WhatsApp launches beta app with native support for Silicon Macs

In a letter that has gone viral on social media, Hohn told Pichai that the decision to cut 12,000 jobs is a “step in the right direction”, but it “does not even reverse the very strong headcount growth of 2022”. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 16.3 with bug fixes, security keys for Apple ID

“I believe that management should aim to reduce headcount to around 150,000, which is in line with Alphabet’s headcount at the end of 2021. This would require a total headcount reduction in the order of 20 per cent,” wrote Hohn, founder of The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI) that holds a $6 billion stake in Alphabet. Also Read - Zomato not shutting but rebranding 10-minute food delivery service

The billionaire further said that the management should also take the opportunity to address excessive employee compensation.
“The median salary at Alphabet in 2021 amounted to nearly $300,000, and the average salary is much higher. Competition for talent in the technology industry has fallen significantly allowing Alphabet to materially reduce compensation per employee,” he argued.

In particular, Alphabet should limit stock-based compensation given the depressed share price, Hohn added.

Over the last five years, Alphabet more than doubled its headcount, adding over 100,000 employees, of which over 30,000 were added in the first nine months of 2022 alone.

Last week, Pichai said that he was “deeply sorry” for reducing the workforce by approximately 12,000 roles, and took “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here”.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2023 12:09 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to get Google s Spatial Audio feature
Wearables
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to get Google s Spatial Audio feature
ChatGPT premium to cost $42 per month for select users

News

ChatGPT premium to cost $42 per month for select users

Amazon Air arrives in India to make faster deliveries to metros

News

Amazon Air arrives in India to make faster deliveries to metros

Spotify cuts six percent jobs: Here's what CEO Daniel EK has to say

News

Spotify cuts six percent jobs: Here's what CEO Daniel EK has to say

Spotify to announce mass layoffs this week: Report

News

Spotify to announce mass layoffs this week: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Cut 20 percent jobs at Alphabet, key investor tells Sundar Pichai

Apple rolls out iOS 16.3 with bug fixes, security keys for Apple ID

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to get Google s Spatial Audio feature

ChatGPT premium to cost $42 per month for select users

Amazon Air arrives in India to make faster deliveries to metros

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?