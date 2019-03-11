comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • cVIGIL app for Android launched by Election Commission of India ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 elections
News

cVIGIL app for Android launched by Election Commission of India ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 elections

News

The cVIGIL app can be used by citizens to file violation of Model Code of Conduct by candidates ahead of Lok Sabha election.

  • Published: March 11, 2019 8:36 PM IST
cVIGIL App main

The Election Commission of India (EC) announced that the 2019 assembly elections will be held in seven phases from April 11, 2019 to May 19, 2019. In order to empower citizens during the Lok Sabha 2019 polls, the Election Commission has announced cVIGIL app as a pan India initiative. With the app, citizens around the country can record any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through their mobile phone and send it to the election authorities for appropriate action. The app is only available on Android for now and is being described as a simple, user-friendly and easy to operate mobile application.

“By using the cVIGIL app, citizens can record on his Android mobile and promptly to election authorities report any violation of Model Code of Conduct, any incident of intimidation or inducement within minutes of having witnessed them and without having to go to the office of the returning officer,” said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, reports news agency ANI. In order to report violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), all one needs to do is “simply click a picture or to take a video and describe briefly the activity before uploading it on the cVIGIL mobile application.”

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 you can buy right now: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Also Read

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 you can buy right now: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 and more

There is also an option where the complainant can remain anonymous, which adds an extra layer of privacy. The report mentions that the District Control Room allocates cVIGIL cases to the Flying Squads etc through a GIS-based platform. “The authorities and officials are duty bound to take action on it within 100 minutes,” Arora said.

The cVIGIL app is not just about reporting violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) but also facilitates the electors in identifying the candidates. The Election Commission has also added a provision for printing the photograph of the candidate also on the ballot paper that will be displayed on the EVM and on Postal Ballot Papers. This is done in order to avoid any confusion that could arise when candidates with same or similar names contest from the same constituency.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The candidates are also required to submit their recent Stamp Size photograph as per the specifications laid down by the Election Commission to the Returning Officer. “As an additional measure to eliminate confusion in the minds of voters where you press the button in front of that there is a photograph of the candidate so that you make a conscious choice,” the CEC said in a statement.

  • Published Date: March 11, 2019 8:36 PM IST

Editor's Pick

cVIGIL app launched by Election Commission of India
News
cVIGIL app launched by Election Commission of India
LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea

News

LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea

Samsung patents a new foldable smartphone design that bends on the outside

News

Samsung patents a new foldable smartphone design that bends on the outside

Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 from March 18

News

Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 from March 18

Nokia 6.2 leak hints at Q2 2019 launch; could be priced the same as Nokia 6.1

News

Nokia 6.2 leak hints at Q2 2019 launch; could be priced the same as Nokia 6.1

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

cVIGIL app launched by Election Commission of India

LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea

Samsung patents a new foldable smartphone design that bends on the outside

Microsoft releases refreshed 'Skype for Web' on Chrome, Edge browsers

Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 from March 18

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

cVIGIL app launched by Election Commission of India

News

cVIGIL app launched by Election Commission of India
India may ask Twitter to go ‘silent’ for 48 hours before Lok Sabha polls

News

India may ask Twitter to go ‘silent’ for 48 hours before Lok Sabha polls
WhatsApp meets Election Commission; to bring fake news verification model ‘Verificado’ to India

News

WhatsApp meets Election Commission; to bring fake news verification model ‘Verificado’ to India
Electronic voting machines in the US reportedly carried remote-access software, casts doubt on reliability

News

Electronic voting machines in the US reportedly carried remote-access software, casts doubt on reliability
Facebook rolls out National Voters' Day pledge

News

Facebook rolls out National Voters' Day pledge

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Mi A2 की कीमत में भारी कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

LG G8 ThinQ स्मार्टफोन 22 मार्च को होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Huawei P30 Pro के 10x जूम का कंपनी ने जारी किया टीजर

हुवावे ने 140 दिनों से कम समय में बेचे 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा Mate 20 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

2 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में ये हैं पांच बेस्ट ईयरफोन

News

cVIGIL app launched by Election Commission of India
News
cVIGIL app launched by Election Commission of India
LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea

News

LG G8 ThinQ price confirmed; set to go sale on March 22 in South Korea
Samsung patents a new foldable smartphone design that bends on the outside

News

Samsung patents a new foldable smartphone design that bends on the outside
Microsoft releases refreshed 'Skype for Web' on Chrome, Edge browsers

News

Microsoft releases refreshed 'Skype for Web' on Chrome, Edge browsers
Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 from March 18

News

Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 from March 18