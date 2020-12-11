comscore Cyberpunk 2077 issues, glitches and bugs faced by gamers of PS4, XBOX
Cyberpunk 2077: Gamers report bugs, major glitches and other issues

Cyberpunk 2077 issues and major Glitches: Gamers from across the globe have reported major glitches and bugs in Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox versions.

  • Published: December 11, 2020 5:57 PM IST
Cyberpunk 2077 is out now and the game has received raving reviews on the internet with many of the major game review websites giving it top points. The game has been launched in India and is available on the PS5, Ps4, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. Also Read - Thinking of buying Cyberpunk 2077? Here's all you need to know

Despite its popularity, Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t been able to escape the brickbats as many gamers have posted major glitches and bugs that they have come across during the campaign. As per a Polygon report, players on older generation consoles have been reporting “extremely unoptimised experience” on the PS4 and Xbox One and even the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 launch date, PC requirements, gameplay & all you need to know

Most issues with PS4 & Xbox

There have been reports of frame rate drops, massive glitches among other issues for PS4 and Xbox One players. It is not yet clear whether the gamers reporting the patches and posting them online are playing the game with the day zero patch since most of the issues said to have been fixed by the game’s developers.

The game is massive and is bound to run into some bugs but the sheer popularity and the build-up to the game’s release didn’t give a chance to the developers to work on the glitches before the world got to know about these problems through social media.

Some of the users who posted the bugs on their Twitter and YouTube accounts were not using the day one patch as per reports although technical glitches of some sort still exist in the game.

A bit better for the PC gamers

It’s not that PC gamers have not had problems. The game’s initial review copies were issued for PC gamers and most of them had a good experience with the game only to run into a few bugs along the way.

Waiting for a fix

The game also seems to be running into trouble when the player is running around in the open world. Cars seem to disappear off the road, buildings vanish at times and graphics at times is all over the place.

While the developers of the game have not responded to the recent issues to have surfaced online, what comes as a surprise is that CD Projekt Red had said that Cyberpunk 2077 was ready for the PS4 and the Xbox.

This does not look good for the company as the game is still in its initial days of sale. If the developers are not able to fix these glitches soon gamers won’t shy away from reporting them online.

 

