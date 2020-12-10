The wait is finally over. Cyberpunk 2077 has been released globally for PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC and Stadia users and gamers are flocking the internet with their own experiences of the gameplay and what was a deal-breaker for them. Even before the official launch of Cyberpunk 2077, there was a lot of excitement around the game which took roughly 9 years to be developed. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 launch date, PC requirements, gameplay & all you need to know

The CD Projekt Red magnum opus was first showcased at E3 in 2018 and since then fans have been waiting for its release with bated breath. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 developers receive death threats over delay

But, before you decide to pull out your credit card and buy the game there are certain thing you should know while the ones who have pre-ordered the game can give this a skip. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

Cyberpunk 2077 PC requirements and price in India

The game is available for download on Steam and requires at least 70GB of hard disk space. On the PS5 and the PS4, the download size is over 100GB. On the XBox, the game takes 60GB of disk space as posted by DreamcastGuy on Twitter.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been priced at Rs 2,999 on Steam while the PlayStation version of the game costs Rs 3,499. Xbox users will have to pay Rs 3,490 for Cyberpunk 2077.

The game’s developer also shared the PC requirements of the open-world first-person shooter last month with requirements for 1080p, 1440p and 4k resolution as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 minimum system requirements

Resolution: 1080p

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K/ AMD FX-8310

Graphics: GTX 780/ Radeon RX 470

RAM: 8GB

VRAM: 3GB

Cyberpunk 2077 ultra settings system requirements

Resolution: 2160p

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Graphics: RTX 2080S/ RTX 3070/ Radeon RX 6800 XT

RAM: 16GB

VRAM: 8GB

Cyberpunk 2077 initial reviews

With the embargo on the game being lifted on Monday, gamers from around the globe posted their reviews and gameplay on YouTube and other platforms. Most of the PC reviews are positive but many have reported that the game does have a lot of bugs. IGN called the game “Amazing” and gave it 9/10 in its score. Metacritic gave it a 91 out of 100 as the average score.

The developers of the game are aware of the bugs and tweeted out saying that some of the issues that gamers encountered have been fixed while some fixed are part of the upcoming update. After reports broke out that the game triggers epilepsy among some people, the developers are prepping a warning in the game besides the already included warnings.