Cyberpunk 2077 launch date, PC requirements, gameplay & all you need to know

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the news for a couple of weeks and the game now finally has an official release date! The game's developer CD Projekt RED has announced the Cyberpunk release date as 10 Dece

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the news for a couple of weeks and the game now finally has an official release date! The game’s developer CD Projekt RED has announced the Cyberpunk release date as 10 December for all platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC and even Stadia. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 developers receive death threats over delay

While PlayStation owners can pre-order the game for Rs 3,499, gamers on the Xbox can get a hold of Cyberpunk 2077 for Rs 3,490. Cyberpunk 2077 PC will be available via Games The Shop for Rs 2,499. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

Here’s a look at the global PC release timings for the game: Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 takes ray tracing to another level

Cyberpunk 2077 global release timings

What about the gameplay?

Cyberpunk 2077 has been adapted from the Cyberpunk franchise where the game is an open-world role-playing action game where you don the role of V who is a mercenary outlaw in pursuit of a one-of-a-kind implant that will make him immortal.

You have the ability to customise your character and develop his skill set while at the same time exploring the vast city and making decisions in the game that will decide your progress. The main campaign takes place in dystopian Night City with six distinct regions.

Cyberpunk 2077 was earlier scheduled to release on November 19 but certain roadblocks forced the developers to push the date to December 10. As per NME, the game has five categories of cars, namely heavy-duty, sports, executive, economy and hypercars.

Depending on your progress you will also be making friends with some of the gang members in the city. The main campaign is going to be shorter this time around as the developers received complaints that the previous game was longer.

The game also features a character named Johnny Silverhand played by Hollywood superstar Keanu Reaves.

To start with, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be a single-player game, however, the developers are working to make a multiplayer version of the game as well. Cyberpunk 2077 is also said to have ray tracing technology and other graphical updates.

Cyberpunk 2077 PC requirements

Here’s a look at the PC requirements and the recommended configurations you will need to play the game in 1080p low, 1080p high, 1440p ultra and 4K ultra settings.

Cyberpunk 2077 PC requirements

The gaming community has been waiting for the release of Cyberpunk 2077 for a very long time and now that we know an official release date for the game, we can’t wait for what’s in store.

Stay tuned to this space as we’ll get you the Cyberpunk 2077 review and all the updates about the game.

