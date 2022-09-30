Cybertruck will also work as a boat: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the EV maker’s upcoming Cybertruck will “serve briefly as a boat” that will help in crossing rivers and other water bodies. Also Read - Tesla rival Fisker to launch electric SUV in India next year, may consider local production

According to Musk, the objective is for a Cybertruck to be able to traverse the sea between SpaceX's Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas.

"Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy," he tweeted.

“Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel.”

During the quarter’s earnings call, Musk said that Tesla could start deliveries of its upcoming Cybertruck in mid-2023.

“We will bring another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements with Cybertruck and future products that we are not quite ready to talk about now, but I think will be very exciting to unveil in the future,” he told analysts earlier.

The tech billionaire also said that with Cybertruck and other products, the company will add a new level of production efficiency and simplicity.

He believes that the Cybertruck will be the company’s “best product ever”.

–IANS