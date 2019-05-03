comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha
News

Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha

News

Vodafone Idea is working closely with other network providers, partners and government agencies to ensure stable telecom connectivity during the cyclone.

  • Published: May 3, 2019 5:18 PM IST
vodafone-partner-walmart

India’s largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea Friday said it has initiated contingency measures, including activating emergency helpline number and free SMS, for its customers in Odisha, which is facing a severe cyclonic storm. The mobile operator said it is also working closely with other network providers, partners and government agencies to ensure stable telecom connectivity during the cyclone.

“We have taken all necessary precautions to face cyclone Fani…Helpline number 1938 is available for people to reach out in case of an emergency. Free SMS has been activated for VIL (Vodafone Idea) customers and Rs 5, 10 loan is available for users if they exhaust balance during emergency,” the company said in a statement. It further said that the company has proactively ensured sufficient fuel supply to its sites across all locations, and stocking at strategic locations, for use in times of emergency.

“Additionally, mobile DGs (diesel-fuelled generators), critical equipment spares and vehicles have been arranged and kept ready at key locations,” the statement said. Vodafone Idea teams have been prepared to manage any emergency situation, and network monitoring is being done through round-the-clock ‘War Rooms’ set up at VIL and vendor offices, it added.

“We are working closely with other network providers…partners and Government agencies to ensure stable telecom connectivity during the cyclone to let people stay connected with their loved ones,” the company said. Cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ slammed into the Odisha coast on Friday morning, packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 175 kmph.

  • Published Date: May 3, 2019 5:18 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 May 2019
News
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 May 2019
Samsung Galaxy M40 spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 spotted on Geekbench

Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users

News

Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users

Google Pixel 3a XL spotted on Best Buy days

News

Google Pixel 3a XL spotted on Best Buy days

Google s new art project turns your selfies into a poem

News

Google s new art project turns your selfies into a poem

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 May 2019

Samsung Galaxy M40 spotted on Geekbench

Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha

Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users

Google Pixel 3a XL spotted on Best Buy days

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha

News

Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha
Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users

News

Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users
BSNL extends 2.21GB additional daily data offer till June

News

BSNL extends 2.21GB additional daily data offer till June
BSNL removes Rs 10, Rs 20 recharge plans from online platforms

News

BSNL removes Rs 10, Rs 20 recharge plans from online platforms
Non-availability of 4G spectrum keeps BSNL behind its competitors: Report

News

Non-availability of 4G spectrum keeps BSNL behind its competitors: Report

हिंदी समाचार

अपना वजूद बचाने की लड़ाई लड़ रही हैं ये भारतीय स्मार्टफोन कंपनियां

Amazon Summer Sale में 1 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Samsung Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

Akshaya Tritiya 2019 : घर बैठे ऐसे ऑनलाइन खरीदें 24 कैरेट गोल्ड, फ्री मिलेगा 1500 रुपये तक का सोना

OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Amazon पर हुई शुरू, ऐसे करें प्री-बुक

Asus का Zenfone 6 स्मार्टफोन 16 मई होगा लॉन्च

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 May 2019
News
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 May 2019
Samsung Galaxy M40 spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 spotted on Geekbench
Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha

News

Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha
Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users

News

Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users
Google Pixel 3a XL spotted on Best Buy days

News

Google Pixel 3a XL spotted on Best Buy days