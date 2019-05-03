Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha

India’s largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea Friday said it has initiated contingency measures, including activating emergency helpline number and free SMS, for its customers in Odisha, which is facing a severe cyclonic storm. The mobile operator said it is also working closely with other network providers, partners and government agencies to ensure stable telecom connectivity during the cyclone.

“We have taken all necessary precautions to face cyclone Fani…Helpline number 1938 is available for people to reach out in case of an emergency. Free SMS has been activated for VIL (Vodafone Idea) customers and Rs 5, 10 loan is available for users if they exhaust balance during emergency,” the company said in a statement. It further said that the company has proactively ensured sufficient fuel supply to its sites across all locations, and stocking at strategic locations, for use in times of emergency.

“Additionally, mobile DGs (diesel-fuelled generators), critical equipment spares and vehicles have been arranged and kept ready at key locations,” the statement said. Vodafone Idea teams have been prepared to manage any emergency situation, and network monitoring is being done through round-the-clock ‘War Rooms’ set up at VIL and vendor offices, it added.

“We are working closely with other network providers…partners and Government agencies to ensure stable telecom connectivity during the cyclone to let people stay connected with their loved ones,” the company said. Cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ slammed into the Odisha coast on Friday morning, packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 175 kmph.