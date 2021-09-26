Cyclone Gulab live tracker: How to track Cyclone Gulab in real-time on smartphone

Cyclone Gulab Live Tracker Online: A cyclone dubbed Cyclone Gulab is set to hit parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh today, September 26, in the evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the cyclone will hit the north Andhra-south Odisha coast with wind speeds up to 95kmph.

As for the latest update, the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to make a landfall today around parts of Kalingapatnam, which is between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur.

IMD has issued a red warning for extreme rainfall in parts in and around Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, September 26. The Meteorological Department has also issued a red warning in south Chattisgarh for Monday.

While Cyclone Gulab is yet to hit the respected parts of the country, we have listed some online cyclone tracking websites that will help track the ongoing cyclone and monitor the movement in real-time.

How to track cyclone movement online

mausam.imd.gov.in

To track cyclone real-time, mausam.imd.gov.in is one of the most reliable websites. Developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the website allows to track all cyclones occurring in the country. You can just head over to mausam.imd.gov.in, click on the cyclone option, and tap on track cyclone disturbance to get track Cyclone Gulab.

www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in

Developed by India’s Meteorological Department – Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Typical Cyclone Over North Indian Ocean website also allows tracking of cyclones in India in real-time.

UMANG app

UMANG app also allows to track an ongoing cyclone live. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It provides real-time updates for all kinds of cyclones.

www.hurricanezone.net

www.hurricanezone.net is another website that allows tracking the status of an ongoing cyclone. Head over to the website (www.hurricanezone.net) and find all related information about the ongoing cyclone. The website states that it allows tracking of a tropical cyclone, typhoon and hurricane bulletins, and satellite and radar imagery, globally.