d2h also gets Amazon Alexa voice skill just like DishTV; will allow content discovery and more
d2h also gets Amazon Alexa voice skill just like DishTV; will allow content discovery and more

Dish TV has also introduced a special Amazon Alexa skill for its d2h platform as well. The DTH operator with this new Amazon Alexa skill allows users to check their account balance, discover content a

  • Published: October 1, 2019 10:03 AM IST
Dish TV has also introduced a special Amazon Alexa skill for its d2h platform as well. The DTH operator with this new Amazon Alexa skill allows users to check their account balance, discover content and more. Users can simply trigger these actions through Alexa voice assistant.

According to the company, the new Amazon Alexa assistant skills will provide voice-activated content discovery, reminders and engagement. With these skill set, the d2h customers will be able to ask Alexa about movies, TV shows & sports pick of the day, reports TelecomTalk.

“Voice-enabled search and information access is the cutting edge of home entertainment today. We are excited to bring the convenience of voice control with Alexa for our d2h customers. This launch reaffirms our commitment of always offering the latest and the most relevant technology to our d2h customers to make their viewing experience world-class,” said Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited.

People who are unaware, Dish TV already offers similar Alexa voice assistant features for their own platform users. The similar features will now be available for the d2h users, and they will be able to check for content, account balance and other queries through Amazon Alexa.

In order to use Amazon Alexa skills for d2h, users will first have to link their d2h account. Users can ask “Alexa, enable d2h” for the pairing. Once done they can start using the skills to discover content. The DTH operator has confirmed that the skill could also be accessed via the Alexa mobile app. The Alexa app is already available for both Android and iOS devices.

  Published Date: October 1, 2019 10:03 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty: Mobile डाउनलोड के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, PUBG Mobile गेम को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

Xiaomi ने Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com की सेल के शुरुआती घंटों में बेचे 15 लाख से ज्यादा डिवाइस

Samsung Galaxy Fold आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Google ने अपने Doodle को Dr Herbert Kleber को किया समर्पित, नशे की लत से छुड़ाने के लिए किए थे कई अहम काम

Honor Band 5 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, फिटबैंड से एंड्रॉएड स्मार्टफोन पर कर पाएंगे म्यूजिक कंट्रोल

