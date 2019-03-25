D2h introduces new offers for subscribers with long terms plans

TRAI’s new regime for the TV industry came into effect last month and while the industry is still making the shift to new pay-per-channel system, the DTH and cable providers continue to revamp their channel offerings. The change in tariff plan has affected all the key players including DTH operators, cable operators, subscribers and broadcasters and companies continue to work and adjust their way into the new pricing strategy. With respect to the new terms, D2h has introduced new offer for the subscribers of its long terms plans. The announcement comes after Airtel Digital TV and Tata Sky also introduced new long term plans for their subscribers.

When TRAI began implementing the new regime, long term plans were not a part of the offering, which forced DTH providers to credit the leftover amount in the accounts of their subscribers. Later, TRAI issued a notification that informed DTH operators that the long terms plans will remain in place for subscribers who had previously subscribed to them. Now, Dish TV, the parent company of D2h is making use of that notification to bring long terms plans to its existing subscribers.

D2h Subscribers: A look at long terms plans

According to the new offer announced by D2h, subscribers who had previously opted for long term plans will now get to enjoy extra days in their subscription. The DTH operator has confirmed that those getting three month subscription will get seven extra days while those subscribed to six months plan will get 15 additional days. Those subscribed to 11 months will get 30 extra days and 60 extra days will be offered to subscribers with 22-month plan.

Watch: Android Q How to install

D2h also offers 90 days additional benefit on 33 month plan while 44 months and 55 months long term subscriptions come with 120 days and 150 days additional benefit. In other words, the subscribers who pay for long term benefit of 11 months will get the 12th month for free. Similarly, subscribing to two years will result in two additional months or access to two full years.