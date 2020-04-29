comscore D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs: Check full list
  • Home
  • News
  • D2h launches 20 combo packs, planning to discontinue 9 packs: Check full list with prices
News

D2h launches 20 combo packs, planning to discontinue 9 packs: Check full list with prices

News

The latest packs from D2h include 7 Dual Language, 8 Regional, and 1 National. The DTH operator will eliminate 9 packs from its portfolio.

  • Updated: April 29, 2020 7:50 PM IST
d2h-combo-offer

Popular Direct to Home (DTH) operator D2h has added 20 new combo packs to its portfolio. While the company has introduced new packs, it also has plans to discontinue a total of 9 combo packs soon. The latest packs from D2h include 7 Dual Language, 8 Regional, and 1 National. The DTH service provider has also unveiled four introductory packages with prices starting from Rs 84.75 per month.

D2h Regional Combo packs

Let’s first talk about the D2h Regional combo packs. This includes Aamara Odia Combo (228 channels for Rs 225.42), Hamara Punjabi Plus HD Combo (272ch/Rs 405.93), and Hamara Punjabi Plus SD Combo (271ch/Rs 217.19). The list also includes MP CG Ka Combo (257ch/Rs 303.39), Silver Gujarati Combo New (228ch/Rs 186.44), and Hamara UP Combo (254ch/Rs 413.56).

Watch: Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

D2h Introductory Value Combo packs

D2h is also offering four “Introductory Value Combo” packages. They are reportedly available on a promotional basis with 200 channels at a discounted NCF. These packs price start from Rs 84.75 and goes up to Rs 109.32 per month. If you are the one who watches channels of more than one language, then you check out D2h’s 7 new plans. The DTH service provider is offering Dual Language Kannada Tamil Combo (230 channels for Rs 227.97), Dual Language Kannada Telugu Combo (248ch/Rs 253.39) and Dual Language Malayalam Tamil Combo (220ch/Rs 211.02).

Reliance Jio is giving 2GB daily data free for 4 days: Check offer

Also Read

Reliance Jio is giving 2GB daily data free for 4 days: Check offer

D2h Dual Language Combo packs

This list also consists of Dual Language Tamil Kannada Combo (230ch/Rs 219.49) and Dual Language Tamil Malayalam Combo (232ch/Rs 219.49. D2h customers can also check out Dual Language Tamil Telugu Combo pack (218ch/Rs 219.49, and Dual Language Telugu Tamil Combo (220ch/Rs 211.02).

D2h to discontinue 9 packs

DreamDTH reported that the DTH operator will eliminate 9 packs from its portfolio. These will reportedly be Dual Language Karnataka AP HD, Dual Language Karnataka AP SD, and Dual Language Kerala TN HD. As per the cited source, the company might also discontinue Dual Language Kerala TN SD, Dual Language TN AP HD and Dual Language TN AP SD. This list also comprises of Hamara Punjabi, Silver Combo, and Silver Gujarati Combo.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2020 7:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 29, 2020 7:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Next Assassin's Creed game setting being revealed live by Bosslogic
Gaming
Next Assassin's Creed game setting being revealed live by Bosslogic
D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs

News

D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Features

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC

How To

Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

Google Meet adding 3 million users everyday, says company

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Related Topics

Related Stories

D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs

News

D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs
d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

News

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer
Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer

News

Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer
Dish TV and d2h partners MX Player for their content

News

Dish TV and d2h partners MX Player for their content
Reliance JioTV offering double the Live TV channels than Airtel Xstream

Telecom

Reliance JioTV offering double the Live TV channels than Airtel Xstream

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei P Smart 2020 की कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और रेंडर हुआ लीक

Apple iPhone 12 की कीमत iPhone 11 से हो सकती है कम

नोकिया के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला एंड्रॉयड 10 अपडेट, जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Nokia 220 4G फीचर फोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी जल्द ही भारत में अपना लैपटॉप लॉन्च कर सकती है, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!
Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

News

D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs
News
D2h launches 20 combo packs, set to discontinue 9 packs
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know
Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

News

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched
d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

News

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer
Google Meet adding 3 million users everyday, says company

News

Google Meet adding 3 million users everyday, says company