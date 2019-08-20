comscore d2h Magic streaming device launched at Rs 399: All you need to know
d2h Magic streaming device with live TV, OTT apps support launched at Rs 399

The d2h Magic streaming device is available for d2h set-top-box users. It lets you stream content from OTT streaming services and live TV channels.

  • Published: August 20, 2019 4:08 PM IST
Dish TV, one of India’s leading DTH operator has launched a new content streaming solution called d2h Magic. It gives customers access to digital video streaming and OTT apps in their existing set-top-box. With d2h magic, Dish TV is looking to bridge the gap between real-time TV and streaming solutions.

D2h Magic streaming device detailed

The D2h Magic streaming device works similar to DishSMRT Stick. It connects to the USB port of the set-top-box and allows users to stream content from OTT apps. These include Hungama Play, ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Watcho. Users will also get catch-up TV feature to watch the repeat telecast of their favorite TV shows or movies they missed.

Subscribers will also be able to watch make-up and styling tutorials, cooking recipes from famous chefs, videos from their favorite artists, along with yoga and fitness videos. There is also a dedicated section for kids with access to rhymes, educational videos, craft videos, and more.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of d2h Magic. It will empower our customers to enjoy internet-based content as well as Live TV using one remote in an immersive manner on their TV sets. At Dish TV India Ltd, we believe in bringing the latest technology and innovation to our customers. d2h magic is yet another step in this direction,” Anil Dua, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Dish TV India Limited, said.

d2h Magic pricing

Dish TV users can avail the streaming device at an introductory price of Rs 399. As a part of the preview offer, first three months subscription will be completely free. After the initial three months, users will have to pay Rs 25 (plus taxes) monthly to continue watching. With the streaming service, Dish TV is competing with Tata Sky Binge service.

How to avail d2h Magic and get started

If you are a Dish TV subscriber, you can head over to the company website (www.d2h.com)or call 1800 1370 111 to order the d2h Magic streaming device. After buying the streaming stick, users will have to connect it to the USB port of the set-top-box and connect to the Wi-Fi network or mobile hotspot. The device will come with a single remote control that will let you control your TV, set-top-box and the streaming device.

