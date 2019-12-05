comscore d2h Magic Voice Enabled stick with built-in Alexa launched in India
d2h Magic Voice Enabled stick with built-in Alexa launched in India: Price, Features

d2h Magic Voice Enabled stick comes with built-in Alexa and is one of the easiest ways to add voice assistant and smart applications to your set-top box from the company.

DTH operator d2h has silently launched the d2h Magic Voice Enabled stick in the country. Priced at Rs 1,199, the device is further sign of DTH operators looking to enter a new category of devices. As the name implies, the d2h Magic Voice Enabled comes built-in with Alexa and will compete with DishSMRT Kit. The device is the same as the d2h Magic Stick but now supports Alexa and has a voice-enabled Bluetooth remote as well. Since the remote integrates Alexa, users will now be able to control their d2h Set-top box using their voice.

d2h Magic Voice Enabled: Price and Features

As mentioned before, the d2h Magic Voice Enabled is available for Rs 1,199. It has an odd name but can bring smart functionality to your d2h Set-top box. The bundled price includes a voice-enabled remote and one WiFi and Bluetooth dongle. According to Telecom Talk, the stick comes with a monthly service charge of Rs 49 but for the first three months, there won’t be any service charge. The service charge for the device will be included in the monthly bill of your d2h connection.

The device comes preloaded with streaming services like Watcho, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Hungama Play among others. On its website, the company also mentions bringing ALT Balaji to the service very soon. There is no word on availability of Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar or Netflix just yet. In terms of features, the new voice enabled stick is identical to DishSMRT Kit with Alexa built-in. Since d2h is owned by Dish TV, it was inevitable that the company will introduce such a product.

The primary advantage of a device like d2h Magic Voice Enabled is that it can add smart applications to your set-top box. With the device, you will be able to stream content from apps like ZEE5, Watcho and SonyLIV. Since it is Alexa-enabled, you can do all of that using your voice. Users can also explore a wide array of Alexa kills for things like booking a cab. Alexa can also help with setting timer or alarms, controlling smart home devices. It can also offer updates on weather, news and traffic situation.

