comscore d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer
  • Home
  • News
  • d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer available for Rs 1,599
News

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer available for Rs 1,599

News

d2h has priced the standalone box price for Rs 1,799, but the combo offer is Rs 200 cheaper. On the other hand, the d2h Magicstick is listed at Rs 399.

  • Published: April 29, 2020 5:16 PM IST
d2h-combo-offer

D2h is launching an HD RF Set-Top Box and the company has listed it with a combo offer on the official website. The d2h HD RF Set-Top Box with d2h Magicstick combo is up for pre-booking at just Rs 1,599. Alongside, the Dish TV-owned DTH company is offering free one-month subscription of the Gold HD Combo channel pack on this pre-booking. Also Read - Dish TV और d2h की MX Player से पार्टनरशिप, स्मार्ट सेट-टॉप बॉक्स यूजर्स को मिलेगा फायदा

It can be seen that d2h has priced the standalone box price for Rs 1,799, but the combo offer is Rs 200 cheaper. On the other hand, the d2h Magicstick is currently listed at an introductory price of Rs 399. Recently, the company had reduced the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes by Rs 100, and the Magicstick was launched last month alongside its Android-based set-top box d2h Stream. Also Read - D2h ने घटाईं सेट-टॉप बॉक्स की कीमतें, जानें नए दाम और ऑफर

Dish TV India Limited, which owns Dish TV DTH and d2h, earlier this week announced its partnership with digital video-on-demand MX Player in India. With this strategic association, Dish TV DTH and d2h platforms will now stream content of popular MX Originals, TV shows, Music Videos and Movies across multiple genres and languages. This will be Dish TV’s app zone on its Android-based connected devices, namely Dish SMRT Hub and d2h stream for its users respectively. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic: Prices, subscription and bundled streaming services compared

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Recently, the DTH operator started providing ‘Lifetime Warranty’ on its new set-top-box for new connections. The official website noted the Lifetime Warranty information for DishNXT and DishNXT HD set-top-boxes (STBs). The company also sells Dish SMRT Hub Android TV set-top-box, but the same offer is not valid on it. Instead, the company still offers one year warranty on the Dish SMRT set-top-box.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2020 5:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown
Features
Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown
Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC

How To

Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

News

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 update out with Rust map

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 update out with Rust map

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

News

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

Google Meet adding 3 million users everyday, says company

MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your phone

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Related Topics

Related Stories

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

News

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer
Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer

News

Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer
Dish TV and d2h partners MX Player for their content

News

Dish TV and d2h partners MX Player for their content
Reliance JioTV offering double the Live TV channels than Airtel Xstream

Telecom

Reliance JioTV offering double the Live TV channels than Airtel Xstream
Tata Sky silently caps 1500GB data limit on unlimited broadband plans

News

Tata Sky silently caps 1500GB data limit on unlimited broadband plans

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei P Smart 2020 की कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और रेंडर हुआ लीक

Apple iPhone 12 की कीमत iPhone 11 से हो सकती है कम

नोकिया के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला एंड्रॉयड 10 अपडेट, जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Nokia 220 4G फीचर फोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी जल्द ही भारत में अपना लैपटॉप लॉन्च कर सकती है, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!
Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Features

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series gets new update: All you need to know
Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched

News

Lenovo M2 electric scooter launched
d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

News

d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer
Google Meet adding 3 million users everyday, says company

News

Google Meet adding 3 million users everyday, says company
MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your phone

News

MIUI 12: Get closed beta ROMs for your phone