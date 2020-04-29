d2h Magicstick and new HD RF Set-Top Box combo pre-booking offer

D2h is launching an HD RF Set-Top Box and the company has listed it with a combo offer on the official website. The d2h HD RF Set-Top Box with d2h Magicstick combo is up for pre-booking at just Rs 1,599. Alongside, the Dish TV-owned DTH company is offering free one-month subscription of the Gold HD Combo channel pack on this pre-booking. Also Read - Dish TV और d2h की MX Player से पार्टनरशिप, स्मार्ट सेट-टॉप बॉक्स यूजर्स को मिलेगा फायदा

It can be seen that d2h has priced the standalone box price for Rs 1,799, but the combo offer is Rs 200 cheaper. On the other hand, the d2h Magicstick is currently listed at an introductory price of Rs 399. Recently, the company had reduced the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes by Rs 100, and the Magicstick was launched last month alongside its Android-based set-top box d2h Stream.

Dish TV India Limited, which owns Dish TV DTH and d2h, earlier this week announced its partnership with digital video-on-demand MX Player in India. With this strategic association, Dish TV DTH and d2h platforms will now stream content of popular MX Originals, TV shows, Music Videos and Movies across multiple genres and languages. This will be Dish TV's app zone on its Android-based connected devices, namely Dish SMRT Hub and d2h stream for its users respectively.

Recently, the DTH operator started providing ‘Lifetime Warranty’ on its new set-top-box for new connections. The official website noted the Lifetime Warranty information for DishNXT and DishNXT HD set-top-boxes (STBs). The company also sells Dish SMRT Hub Android TV set-top-box, but the same offer is not valid on it. Instead, the company still offers one year warranty on the Dish SMRT set-top-box.