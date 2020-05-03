d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

d2h, a direct-to-home (DTH) brand owned by Dish TV, has introduced a ‘Friends and Family Recharge’ service to let users recharge other d2h connections of their contacts and earn some money. The DTH operator will offer Rs 10 as cashback to person recharging. And this cashback will be credited within 24 hours in the user’s account. Also Read - Dish TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, दूसरे D2h यूजर्स का रिचार्ज करने पर पैसा कमाने का मौका

Users can recharge directly through the D2h website or the D2h Infinity app from the section ‘Recharge for your friends and family.’ The members can recharge using their RTNs or customer IDs here. The service will offer Rs. 10 as cashback and it will be credited to the account of the person recharging, first spotted by NDTV Gadgets 360. Also Read - Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH operators offering instant credit: Here are details

Meanwhile, other consumers can look at d2h Magicstick and HD RF Set-Top Box combo offer pre-booking. It is available for Rs 1,599. Alongside, the Dish TV-owned DTH company is also offering free one-month subscription of the Gold HD Combo channel pack on this pre-booking. Also Read - Dish TV and d2h partners MX Player for content through their Android STBs

It can be seen that d2h has priced the standalone box price for Rs 1,799, but the combo offer is Rs 200 cheaper. On the other hand, the d2h Magic stick is currently listed at an introductory price of Rs 399. Recently, the company had reduced the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes by Rs 100, and the MagicStick was launched last month alongside its Android-based set-top box d2h Stream.

Dish TV India Limited, which owns Dish TV DTH and d2h, last week announced its partnership with digital video-on-demand MX Player in India. With this strategic association, Dish TV DTH and d2h platforms will now stream content of popular MX Originals, TV shows, Music Videos and Movies across multiple genres and languages. This will be Dish TV’s app zone on its Android-based connected devices, namely Dish SMRT Hub and d2h stream for its Dish TV and d2h users respectively.