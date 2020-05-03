comscore d2h introduces ‘Friends and Family Recharge' service
  • Home
  • News
  • d2h offering cashback on recharge, introduces ‘Friends and Family Recharge' service
News

d2h offering cashback on recharge, introduces ‘Friends and Family Recharge' service

News

d2h recharge for 'Family and Friends' will offer Rs 10 as cashback to person recharging.

  • Published: May 3, 2020 4:11 PM IST
dish tv d2h magic

d2h, a direct-to-home (DTH) brand owned by Dish TV, has introduced a ‘Friends and Family Recharge’ service to let users recharge other d2h connections of their contacts and earn some money. The DTH operator will offer Rs 10 as cashback to person recharging. And this cashback will be credited within 24 hours in the user’s account. Also Read - Dish TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, दूसरे D2h यूजर्स का रिचार्ज करने पर पैसा कमाने का मौका

Users can recharge directly through the D2h website or the D2h Infinity app from the section ‘Recharge for your friends and family.’ The members can recharge using their RTNs or customer IDs here. The service will offer Rs. 10 as cashback and it will be credited to the account of the person recharging, first spotted by NDTV Gadgets 360. Also Read - Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH operators offering instant credit: Here are details

Meanwhile, other consumers can look at d2h Magicstick and HD RF Set-Top Box combo offer pre-booking. It is available for Rs 1,599. Alongside, the Dish TV-owned DTH company is also offering free one-month subscription of the Gold HD Combo channel pack on this pre-booking. Also Read - Dish TV and d2h partners MX Player for content through their Android STBs

It can be seen that d2h has priced the standalone box price for Rs 1,799, but the combo offer is Rs 200 cheaper. On the other hand, the d2h Magic stick is currently listed at an introductory price of Rs 399. Recently, the company had reduced the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes by Rs 100, and the MagicStick was launched last month alongside its Android-based set-top box d2h Stream.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Dish TV India Limited, which owns Dish TV DTH and d2h, last week announced its partnership with digital video-on-demand MX Player in India. With this strategic association, Dish TV DTH and d2h platforms will now stream content of popular MX Originals, TV shows, Music Videos and Movies across multiple genres and languages. This will be Dish TV’s app zone on its Android-based connected devices, namely Dish SMRT Hub and d2h stream for its Dish TV and d2h users respectively.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 3, 2020 4:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
News
d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
Vivo S1 4GB RAM price drop: Check new price and details

Deals

Vivo S1 4GB RAM price drop: Check new price and details

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

News

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

HBO Max will be available on Android phones, Chromecast and Android TVs

Entertainment

HBO Max will be available on Android phones, Chromecast and Android TVs

Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera

OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service

News

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
Vivo S1 4GB RAM price drop: Check new price and details

Deals

Vivo S1 4GB RAM price drop: Check new price and details
Users in these districts can order non-essential items via Amazon, Flipkart

News

Users in these districts can order non-essential items via Amazon, Flipkart
Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April

News

Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April
Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH offering instant credit: Here are details

News

Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH offering instant credit: Here are details

हिंदी समाचार

डाटा चोरी पर बोला शाओमी (Xiaomi), Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi Mi 10 पर डाटा रिकॉर्ड करने का आरोप!

OnePlus 8 Pro के डिस्प्ले में आई दिक्कत, कंपनी ने पैसा रिफंड, रिपेयरिंग,रिप्लेसमेंट का दिया ऑप्शन

Dish TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, दूसरे D2h यूजर्स का रिचार्ज करने पर पैसा कमाने का मौका

PUBG MOBILE 0.18.0 अपडेट 7 मई को होगी लाइव, Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble जैसे कई मोड मिलेंगे

Xiaomi Mi 10 सीरीज भारत में 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा के साथ जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

News

d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
News
d2h introduces Friends and Family Recharge' service
Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers

News

Poco F2 might be launching soon, Poco posts cryptic teasers
Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes

News

Realme 5 Pro receiving OTA update with April 2020 security patch and bug fixes
Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G to feature 48-megapixel rear camera
OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins

News

OnePlus 5, 5T Android 10 open beta 2 update roll out begins