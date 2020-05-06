comscore d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown
News

d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

News

d2h's improved ‘You Promise We Resume’ plan brings five days extended recharge credit window to customers at a nominal cost of Rs 10 per month.

  Published: May 6, 2020 12:29 PM IST
D2h HD RF Set-Top box

d2h, a leading DTH brand of Dish TV India Limited, has announced several exciting offers and packages for its customers. After the ‘Friends and Family Recharge’ service, the DTH operator is now offering it’s improved ‘You Promise We Resume’ plan. It brings five days extended recharge credit window to customers at a nominal cost of Rs 10 per month. Also Read - d2h की कटौती के बाद भी भारत में Airtel Digital TV के सेट-टॉप बॉक्स सबसे सस्ते

Additionally, d2h is keeping customers engaged at home with its offer of content-rich active services (like Fitness Active, Dance Active, Thriller Active, Evergreen Classic Active, Comedy Active, Kids Active) at Rs 1 for the first month. The DTH operator has also added a variety of special programmes and offers keeping in mind the pious month of Ramzaan. It has started a free ‘Ramzaan Mubarak’ show on channel 785 that runs content related to Ramzaan. Also Read - d2h offering cashback on recharge, introduces ‘Friends and Family Recharge' service

“In this unprecedented nationwide lockdown, our customers are stuck at home. Now, more than ever, the customer and their family need entertainment and news. That is why we have launched the ‘Friends and Family Offer’, and extended the days of credit under the ‘You Promise We Resume’ facility. And this time, with Ramzaan starting under lockdown, we have special Ramzaan offers showcasing spiritual Islamic content at great value for money for those who follow Ramzaan,” said Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head-Marketing, d2h, Dish TV India Ltd. Also Read - Tata Sky, Dish TV and d2h DTH operators offering instant credit: Here are details

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Further, a new ‘Special Ramzaan Combo’ is now available allows subscribers to watch spiritual Islamic channels along with regional news channels at a recharge of Rs 78.60 which can be activated or deactivated through a simple missed call. Those don’t know, the company recently started ‘Friends and Family Recharge’ service as well. It allowed any d2h customer to recharge for any other d2h customer and earn 4 percent benefit.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 6, 2020 12:29 PM IST

