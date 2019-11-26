comscore d2h recharge offer: Get 50% cash back via PayPal
D2h recharge offer: Customers can get 50% cash back on paying via PayPal

When making a d2h recharge via PayPal, customers get up to 50 percent cash back. Here is all you need to know.

  • Updated: November 26, 2019 2:00 PM IST
D2h HD RF Set-Top box

DTH operator d2h has introduced a new recharge offer for its customers. Under this offer, customers will be able to get 50 percent cash back on recharges. The d2h recharge offer is available when the customer makes payment using PayPal. Here is all you need to know about the new recharge offer.

d2h recharge offer detailed

As mentioned above, the offer is only applicable on payments made via PayPal. And the offer can only be availed by new PayPal users. If you already have a PayPal account, you’re out of luck. The maximum cash back that you can get is Rs 400, and the minimum transaction value (after discount) has to be Rs 100. The d2h recharge offer will end on January 10 2020. DreamDTH was the first to spot the offer.

How to avail d2h PayPal recharge offer

To begin with, create your PayPal India account. Next, when you recharge your D2h connection, choose PayPal in the payment option, sign-in and make payment. Once the payment is complete, the cash back amount will be credited into your PayPal account.

d2h also gets Amazon Alexa voice skill just like DishTV; will allow content discovery and more

d2h ‘Loyalty ki Royalty’ offer

Dish TV’s satellite home television service company D2h has come up with a new ‘Loyalty ki Royalty’ offer for deactive subscribers. It is offering up to 30 days of extra service on six months and 12 months of long-term recharges. As part of the offer, even the deactive accounts will get up to 30 days of extra service on 12 months of advance recharge. The offer is valid for subscribers who did not perform a recharge to their account over the last 30 days.

Dish TV and D2h subscribers can now get double benefit on some long term plans

The ‘Loyalty ki Royalty’ offer provides seven days of free service on recharging the same channel pack for three months. But for the six months and 12 months recharges, D2h is offering 15 days and 30 days of extra service, respectively.

  • Published Date: November 26, 2019 1:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 26, 2019 2:00 PM IST

