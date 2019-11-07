comscore D2h subscriber with deactivated account can now avail 30 extra days
  • Home
  • News
  • D2h subscriber with deactivated account can avail 30 extra days for free, new long-term recharges
News

D2h subscriber with deactivated account can avail 30 extra days for free, new long-term recharges

News

Earlier, D2h used to provide up to 55 days of extra service on a long-term recharge. But this new offer called the ‘Loyalty ki Royalty' is for shorter period of time as well.

  • Published: November 7, 2019 1:34 PM IST
D2h HD RF Set-Top box

Dish TV’s satellite home television service company D2h has come up with a new ‘Loyalty ki Royalty’ offer for deactive subscribers. It is offering up to 30 days of extra service on six months and 12 months of long-term recharges. That said, the offer is valid for active subscribers as well. The DTH company has constantly offered new long-term recharge options to all its subscribers, and this is another addition to the list.

Earlier, D2h used to provide up to 55 days of extra service on a long-term recharge. But this new offer called the ‘Loyalty ki Royalty’ is for shorter period of time as well, reports TelecomTalk. As part of the offer, even the deactive accounts will get up to 30 days of extra service on 12 months of advance recharge. The offer is valid for subscribers who did not perform a recharge to their account over the last 30 days.

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Price, streaming platforms, features compared

Also Read

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Price, streaming platforms, features compared

The ‘Loyalty ki Royalty’ offer provides seven days of free service on recharging the same channel pack for three months. But for the six months and 12 months recharges, D2h is offering 15 days and 30 days of extra service, respectively. The company also says the new offers are applicable for the active subscribers as well.

Earlier last month, Dish TV introduced a special Amazon Alexa skill for its D2h platform as well. The DTH operator with this new Amazon Alexa skill allows users to check their account balance, discover content and more. Users can simply trigger these actions through Alexa voice assistant.

d2h also gets Amazon Alexa voice skill just like DishTV; will allow content discovery and more

Also Read

d2h also gets Amazon Alexa voice skill just like DishTV; will allow content discovery and more

People who are unaware, Dish TV already offers similar Alexa voice assistant features for their own platform users. The similar features will now be available for the d2h users, and they will be able to check for content, account balance and other queries through Amazon Alexa.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 7, 2019 1:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Lite has a new Winner Pass 6
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Lite has a new Winner Pass 6
Vodafone RedX postpaid plan launched

Telecom

Vodafone RedX postpaid plan launched

Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 to soon receive Android 10 update: Report

News

Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 to soon receive Android 10 update: Report

D2h subscriber with deactivated account can avail 30 extra days for free, new long-term recharges

News

D2h subscriber with deactivated account can avail 30 extra days for free, new long-term recharges

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.5, OnePlus 7 gets Open Beta 5

News

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.5, OnePlus 7 gets Open Beta 5

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 to soon receive Android 10 update: Report

D2h subscriber with deactivated account can avail 30 extra days for free, new long-term recharges

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.5, OnePlus 7 gets Open Beta 5

Twitter may give users more control over retweets, mentions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T launched: All you need to know

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

Related Topics

Related Stories

D2h subscriber with deactivated account can avail 30 extra days for free, new long-term recharges

News

D2h subscriber with deactivated account can avail 30 extra days for free, new long-term recharges
Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details

Telecom

Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details
Tata Sky Add-on and curated packs now available at a discount; details

News

Tata Sky Add-on and curated packs now available at a discount; details
How to add, remove and modify channels in Tata Sky

How To

How to add, remove and modify channels in Tata Sky
Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market

News

Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO Reno 2F और Reno 2Z की कीमतें 2 हजार रुपये हुई कम, बैक में हैं 4 कैमरे

India में ऑफिशियल तौर पर लॉन्च होगा Oppo ColorOS 7

Xiaomi Redmi 8 स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart और Mi.com पर इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Asus ROG Phone 2 आज सेल पर आएगा, जानें क्या हैं ऑफर्स

Vivo Y5s स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 to soon receive Android 10 update: Report
News
Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 to soon receive Android 10 update: Report
D2h subscriber with deactivated account can avail 30 extra days for free, new long-term recharges

News

D2h subscriber with deactivated account can avail 30 extra days for free, new long-term recharges
OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.5, OnePlus 7 gets Open Beta 5

News

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.5, OnePlus 7 gets Open Beta 5
Twitter may give users more control over retweets, mentions

News

Twitter may give users more control over retweets, mentions
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T launched: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T launched: All you need to know