Dish TV’s satellite home television service company D2h has come up with a new ‘Loyalty ki Royalty’ offer for deactive subscribers. It is offering up to 30 days of extra service on six months and 12 months of long-term recharges. That said, the offer is valid for active subscribers as well. The DTH company has constantly offered new long-term recharge options to all its subscribers, and this is another addition to the list.

Earlier, D2h used to provide up to 55 days of extra service on a long-term recharge. But this new offer called the ‘Loyalty ki Royalty’ is for shorter period of time as well, reports TelecomTalk. As part of the offer, even the deactive accounts will get up to 30 days of extra service on 12 months of advance recharge. The offer is valid for subscribers who did not perform a recharge to their account over the last 30 days.

The ‘Loyalty ki Royalty’ offer provides seven days of free service on recharging the same channel pack for three months. But for the six months and 12 months recharges, D2h is offering 15 days and 30 days of extra service, respectively. The company also says the new offers are applicable for the active subscribers as well.

Earlier last month, Dish TV introduced a special Amazon Alexa skill for its D2h platform as well. The DTH operator with this new Amazon Alexa skill allows users to check their account balance, discover content and more. Users can simply trigger these actions through Alexa voice assistant.

People who are unaware, Dish TV already offers similar Alexa voice assistant features for their own platform users. The similar features will now be available for the d2h users, and they will be able to check for content, account balance and other queries through Amazon Alexa.