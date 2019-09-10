comscore Daiwa 49-inch smart TV with Big Wall UI launched at Rs 26,990 | BGR India
  Daiwa 49-inch smart TV with Big Wall UI launched at Rs 26,990
Daiwa 49-inch smart TV with Big Wall UI launched at Rs 26,990

The 49-inch Daiwa D50F58S full-HD Quantum Luminit TV will be available across online and offline retail stores across India. The highlight of the 49-inch Daiwa D50F58S smart TV is its new UI - The Big Wall.

Daiwa has launched a new 49-inch full-HD smart TV in India for Rs 26,990. The new television boasts of Quantum Luminit technology and and a new Smart TV interface called the ‘The Big Wall’ UI. The 49-inch Daiwa D50F58S smart TV will come with a 1-year complete warranty with additional free 1-year warranty on registering the TV on the ‘My Daiwa’ app within 15 days of purchase. The app is available to download on the Google Play store .

The 49-inch Daiwa D50F58S full-HD Quantum Luminit TV will be available across online and offline retail stores across India. In terms of specifications, the Daiwa D50F58S features a 49-inch full-HD Quantum Luminit display a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and an A+ Grade Panel. Inside the television, Daiwa has put in a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage to download additional apps.

“We’re delighted and proud to be the first Indian Brand to announce Custom UI to its users. The Big Wall UI is a fresh, easy to use and a more intuitive user experience that lives to our vision of “Expect the Unexpected”. The new UI is built in sync with the enhanced consumption of digitalized content across the country, which works tailored as per the user. Going forward ‘THE Big Wall’ will be available in all our smart TV’s starting from 80cm (32) up to 165cm (65)”, said Arun Bajaj, Daiwa TV Founder.

The highlight of the 49-inch Daiwa D50F58S smart TV is its new UI – The Big Wall. The company claims an intuitive navigation which is powered by a Machine-learning algorithm. The interface is based on Android 8.0. Daiwa has also said that The Big Wall UI will be further rolled out to range of Daiwa Smart TVs from 32-inch models to 65-inch models.

