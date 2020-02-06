comscore Dark mode makes it to Google Translate | BGR India
  Dark mode makes it to Google Translate; App to get AI-based real-time translation soon
Dark mode makes it to Google Translate; App to get AI-based real-time translation soon

Google Translate will get the Dark Mode feature on both Android and iOS with the version 6.5 update.

  Updated: February 6, 2020 8:28 PM IST
The emphasis on dark mode is no joke. Apart from many major apps developing a darker shade of their interface, even Google decided to bake in the feature natively in its latest Android release. The popularity of grey and black interfaces has been hyped up so much that brands have even started advertising dark mode as a ‘feature’ on their phones.

Now we learn that even Google’s translate application got a dark mode injection recently. Google started bringing dark mode to all its stock apps including Gmail and Keep a couple of months ago. Now the feature has made its way to Google’s translate app.

The Translate app gets the darker tone in version 6.5. This update brings the feature to the app on both Android and iOS devices. However, if you use translate on an iPhone, there are chances that you already have the dark mode feature.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the dark grey background of the feature on the Translate application looks slightly different from the darker tones of other applications. The report adds that this leaves the text in the app looking washed out.

Meanwhile, as app after app gets support for a dark mode, the world’s most downloaded application, WhatsApp, still waits for the feature. While those who signed up for the beta version of WhatsApp in time have got the feature, everyone else on the stable variant is still waiting. The silver lining is that feature is expected to come to the stable version in the coming weeks.

What else is new with Google Translate?

Another report by CNET revealed that Google is planning to release a new feature for the application. The new feature will make Google Translate faster and more accurate by using AI. However, this will reportedly require an active internet connection. According to Google, the feature will not work on audio files initially. However, users can play recorded audio on the speaker to get it captured.

  Published Date: February 6, 2020 8:27 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 6, 2020 8:28 PM IST

