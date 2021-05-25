Dark Web Alert! Domino's India data of 180 million orders leaked online

After Air India’s massive data breach, Domino’s India, the country’s popular delivery chain is now under the cyberattack radar. As per the report, the data of around 180 million users of the 1,314 Domino’s Pizza restaurants operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd were leaked on the dark web including credit card details, mobile number, and location. Also Read - Air India server hacked, personal data of 45 lakh passengers leaked in massive cyber attack

Apparently, the data breach includes customers’ names, email ids, mobile numbers, and locations that have been made public. The breach was first uncovered by Rajshekhar Rajaharia, a cyber-security researcher. The researcher taking to Twitter mentioned that cyber miscreant created a search engine for the database on Dark Web. Also Read - Domino’s India data leak: Credit card details of 10 lakh users worth for Rs 4 crore put on sale

“Data of 18 crore orders of Domino’s India have become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location, etc,” Rajaharia said. Also Read - COVID-19 themed cyber-attack surge by 114 percent in Q4 2020: McAfee

“The worst part of this alleged breach is that people are using this data to spy on people. Anybody can easily search any mobile number and can check a person’s past locations with date and time. This seems like a real threat to our privacy,” he added.

As per the ET report, thousand of consumers have asked for transparency and accountability from Domino’s Pizza following the massive data breach. Jubilant FoodWorks, Domino’s owner did admit to the data breach. The company, however, said that despite the leak, customers’ financial information is safe.

“Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to the financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact. As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident,” the company said in a statement.

But even if the information is said to be safe, it is advised not to save card details online so as to avoid such breach. The cybersecurity specialists cited that the latest data leak is the outcome of a breach that occurred in the servers of the pizza chain this April and is likely done by the same hacker.