comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report
News

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report

News

NASA admitted to getting hacked almost two months after the breach was discovered.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 3:08 PM IST

Personal information of some of the current and former employees at NASA may have been stolen in a data breach that hit the US space agency in October this year, a media report said.

In an internal memo sent to employees on Tuesday and published by US-based space news portal SpaceRef.com, NASA admitted to getting hacked almost two months after the breach was discovered.

The people behind the hacking have not yet been identified as NASA said that an unknown intruder got access to one of the agency’s servers holding the personal data of the employees.

The scope of the breach and the number of affected employees are also not yet known.

In its memo, NASA said that the hack probably did not jeopardise any of its missions.

“Those NASA Civil Service employees who were on-boarded, separated from the agency, and/or transferred between Centers, from July 2006 to October 2018, may have been affected,” NASA Assistant Administrator Bob Gibbs said in the memo.

NASA has started notifying all its employees about the breach, regardless of whether or not their information may have been compromised, so that they could take preventive measures.

“Once identified, NASA will provide specific follow-up information to those employees, past and present, whose personally identifiable information (PII) was affected, to include offering identity protection services and related resources, as appropriate,” Gibbs said.

NASA discovered the hack on October 23 and informed that it was working with federal cybersecurity partners “to examine the servers to determine the scope of the potential data exfiltration and identify potentially affected individuals.”

“This process will take time. The ongoing investigation is a top agency priority, with senior leadership actively involved,” Gibbs said.

NASA also suffered similar security breaches in 2011 and 2016, reported CNET’s sister site ZDNet.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2018 3:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 available with exciting offers
thumb-img
News
Vodafone debuts Rs 398 prepaid plan
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite developers sued again; this time by Backpack Kid for using The Floss Dance
thumb-img
News
Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

Most Popular

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Airtel debuts Rs 169 prepaid plan with unlimited national calls

Honor V20 teaser images reveal key specifications ahead of December 26 launch

Vodafone debuts Rs 398 prepaid plan

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Related Topics

Related Stories

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report

News

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report
NASA's InSight lander sends its first 'selfie' from Mars

News

NASA's InSight lander sends its first 'selfie' from Mars
NASA has responded to fans about rescuing the marooned Tony Stark from the Avengers: Endgame

News

NASA has responded to fans about rescuing the marooned Tony Stark from the Avengers: Endgame
Listen to what wind sounds like on Mars courtesy of NASA's Insight lander

News

Listen to what wind sounds like on Mars courtesy of NASA's Insight lander
NASA's InSight lands on the Red Planet

News

NASA's InSight lands on the Red Planet

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Christmas Carnival : Huawei P20 Pro, Nova 3, Nova 3i और P20 Lite पर मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किया 398 रुपये का नया प्री-पेड प्लान

यूजर्स का डाटा Netflix और Spotify जैसी कंपनियों को देती है फेसबुक: रिपोर्ट

शाओमी की No.1 Mi Fan Sale में Poco F1 पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील

एयरटेल अब इस ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान में भी दे रहा है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम सब्सक्रिप्शन

News

Airtel debuts Rs 169 prepaid plan with unlimited national calls
News
Airtel debuts Rs 169 prepaid plan with unlimited national calls
Honor V20 teaser images reveal key specifications ahead of December 26 launch

News

Honor V20 teaser images reveal key specifications ahead of December 26 launch
Vodafone debuts Rs 398 prepaid plan

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 398 prepaid plan
Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report

News

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report
Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

News

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835