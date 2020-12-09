comscore Personal data of 70 lakh Indians leaked on dark web | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Personal data of more than 70 lakh Indians leaked on the dark web
News

Personal data of more than 70 lakh Indians leaked on the dark web

News

In a major cybersecurity lapse, a security research firm has found credit and debit card data of 70 lakh Indians leaked on the dark web.

  • Published: December 9, 2020 9:15 AM IST
do-you-know-about-deep-and-dark-web

In a startling revelation, the personal details of almost 70 lakh Indian debit and credit card users have been leaked on the dark web, most of the details including phone numbers and email addresses, an internet security researcher alerted on 8 December. Also Read - Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

Security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia said that details like names of the users, employer firms and annual income also seemed to have been leaked. Also Read - Fake Coronavirus warning emails being sent by scammers to infect your computer: Here is how to protect yourself

The total size of the leaked database is around 2GB which also reveals the types of accounts and whether these users have switched on mobile alert services or not. Also Read - SpiceJet data breach affects 1.2 million passengers: Report

“Data pertains to the period between 2010 and 2019, which could be very valuable to scammers and hackers,” Rajaharia told IANS in a statement.

“Since this is financial data, it is very valuable for hackers and scammers as they can use the personal contact details for phishing or other attacks,” he said while sharing a screenshot of some leaked data.

What is reassuring is that the report also mentions that no card numbers have been leaked.

Researchers at the security firm believe that the leak could have come from third-party service providers who are contracted by the banks to sell credit/debit cards to customers. They have also said that the leaked database also includes PAN numbers for almost 5 lakh cardholders.

One can also question the accuracy of the data that has been leaked. Researchers have not been able to verify whether the data of 70 lakh users are genuine or not, however, they have found that some of the details mentioned in many of the fields seem to be accurate.

“I think someone sold this data/link on the dark web and later it became public. Financial data is the most expensive data on the Internet,” Rajaharia said.

Cybersecurity incidents have been pervasive and a persistent problem for many organizations around the world amid the pandemic.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 9, 2020 9:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart
News
Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart
Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts: Where are the discounts?

Deals

Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts: Where are the discounts?

Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs

News

Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs

Xbox Series X review: For a wholesome gaming experience

Reviews

Xbox Series X review: For a wholesome gaming experience

Redmi 9 Power teased ahead of India launch

News

Redmi 9 Power teased ahead of India launch

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

WhatsApp makes shopping much easier with new carts feature

Personal details of 70 lakh Indians leaked on the dark web

Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart

Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts: Where are the discounts?

Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Related Topics

Related Stories

Personal details of 70 lakh Indians leaked on the dark web

News

Personal details of 70 lakh Indians leaked on the dark web
TikTok security flaw puts millions at hacking risk

News

TikTok security flaw puts millions at hacking risk
Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

News

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks
Fake Coronavirus warning emails could infect your computer

News

Fake Coronavirus warning emails could infect your computer
SpiceJet data breach affects 1.2 million passengers

News

SpiceJet data breach affects 1.2 million passengers

हिंदी समाचार

Google Play Store पर मौजूद इन ऐप्स की वजह से हजारों Android यूजर्स की प्राइवेसी खतरे में

IMC 2020: Jio 5G सर्विस अगले साल की दूसरी छमाही में होगी लॉन्च

Vivo V20 Pro के लिए भारत में रोल आउट हुआ Android 11, जानें क्या होंगे बदलाव

Infinix Zero 8i Review: गेमिंग लवर्स के लिए लो बजट प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Prime Video के लिए रोल आउट हुआ Facebook वाला 'Watch Party' फीचर, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल

Latest Videos

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

News

WhatsApp makes shopping much easier with new carts feature
News
WhatsApp makes shopping much easier with new carts feature
Personal details of 70 lakh Indians leaked on the dark web

News

Personal details of 70 lakh Indians leaked on the dark web
Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart

News

Nokia Purebook laptops India launch confirmed on Flipkart
Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts: Where are the discounts?

Deals

Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts: Where are the discounts?
Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs

News

Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers