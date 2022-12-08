comscore Data of 6 lakh Indians sold on 'bot' markets for nearly Rs 490 each: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Data Of 6 Lakh Indians Sold On Bot Markets For Nearly Rs 490 Each Check Details
News

Data of 6 lakh Indians sold on 'bot' markets for nearly Rs 490 each: Check details

News

Bot markets are online marketplaces hackers use to sell data they steal from their victims' devices with bot malware.

Highlights

  • Data of at least 6 lakh Indians have been stolen and sold on bot markets.
  • Bot markets are online marketplaces hackers use to sell data they steal from their victims' devices.
  • The data is sold in packets, which include logins, cookies, digital fingerprints.
hacking

Data of 6 lakh Indians sold on 'bot' markets for nearly Rs 490 each: Check details

As data-harvesting malware or bots flourish, data of at least 6 lakh Indians have been stolen and sold on bot markets and the average price for the digital identity of one Indian is about Rs 490, cyber-security researchers revealed on Thursday. India was the most affected country in the world, with 12 per cent of all the data on bots markets being Indian, according to research by cybersecurity company NordVPN. Also Read - Hackers can steal your data if you charge phone via public charging station: Odisha police

Bot markets are online marketplaces hackers use to sell data they steal from their victims’ devices with bot malware.
The data is sold in packets, which include logins, cookies, digital fingerprints, screenshots, and other information — the full digital identity of a compromised person. Also Read - Android 12 smartphones impacted by major flaw: How to check if your phone is affected

This growing threat has already affected five million people globally, with hackers selling webcam snaps, screenshots, up-to-date logins, cookies and digital fingerprints. Also Read - BJP Chief JP Nadda's Twitter account hacked briefly, asks donations for Russia

“At least five million people have had their online identities stolen and sold on bot markets for Rs 490 on average. Out of all the affected people, 600,000 are from India, making the country the most affected by this threat in the world,” said the researchers.
At least 26.6 million stolen logins were found on the analysed markets. Among them were 720,000 Google logins, 654,000 Microsoft logins, and 647,000 Facebook logins.

In addition, researchers found 667 million cookies, 81 thousand digital fingerprints, 538 thousand auto-fill forms, numerous device screenshots, and webcam snaps.

“Digital bots are becoming increasingly common. They operate in fields such as customer service, search engine optimisation and entertainment. Yet not all bots may serve good intentions — many of them can be malicious,” said security researchers.
The most popular types of malware that steal and gather data include RedLine, Vidar, Racoon, Taurus, and AZORult. RedLine is the most prevalent of them all.

“The 2easy marketplace was launched in 2018. At first, it was considered to be smaller compared to other markets. Yet the situation has dramatically changed since then. Now, 2easy sells more than 600,000 stolen data logs from 269 countries,” said the report.

 

–IANS

 

  • Published Date: December 8, 2022 12:01 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Oppo INNO Day 2022 set for December 14, Find N2 foldable phones may launch
Mobiles
Oppo INNO Day 2022 set for December 14, Find N2 foldable phones may launch
Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Jio Phone 5G is in the works, has Snapdragon 480+ SoC

Mobiles

Jio Phone 5G is in the works, has Snapdragon 480+ SoC

Twitter Blue may cost you a lot more on an iPhone, but less on web

Apps

Twitter Blue may cost you a lot more on an iPhone, but less on web

Amazon Kindle 11th gen goes official in India

Mobiles

Amazon Kindle 11th gen goes official in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Data of 6 lakh Indians sold on 'bot' markets for nearly Rs 490 each: Check details

Oppo INNO Day 2022 set for December 14, Find N2 foldable phones may launch

Twitter Blue may cost you a lot more on an iPhone, but less on web

Google says it does not allow ads that promote online gambling

Edtech firm Vedantu fires 385 employees in another layoff

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch video

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?