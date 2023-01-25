comscore Data Privacy Day: Apple unveils new education, awareness efforts, and short clip on privacy
Data Privacy Day: Apple unveils new education, awareness efforts, and short clip on privacy

Apple claims its products and features include innovative privacy technologies designed to minimise how much user data anyone can access.

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new set of educational resources designed to help users take control of their data, as Data Privacy Day approaches on January 28. To drive awareness about the importance of data privacy, Apple has also partnered with Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed in “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra prices leaked ahead of launch

“Privacy is built into all of Apple’s products and services from the ground up, from the moment users open their devices to every time they use an app,” according to the company. Also Read - TVS Motor’s operating revenue grew by 15 percent at Rs 6,545 crore

Apple claims its products and features include innovative privacy technologies designed to minimise how much user data anyone can access. “This is why Safari throws trackers off the trail. It’s why the Health app keeps user records under wraps, and why Siri learns what the user needs rather than who they are,” said the tech giant. Also Read - 5G IoT connections to surpass 100 million globally by 2026: Report

These are just some of the dozens of privacy features that Apple has built into the foundation of every product and every service it creates. Apple said it believes that every user should have clear insights into how their data is used and tools to decide when to share their data and who to share it with.

The whimsical short film “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data” invites users to follow Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed through his average day, explaining how bad actors misuse data and how Apple works to keep his personal information safe.

The commitment to transparency and control — and to privacy-protecting innovations across its technology — gives Apple users more choices and more control over their personal information.

On Data Privacy Day and every day, teams across Apple are pushing this work forward, said the company. Data Privacy Day is an international event that occurs every year on January 28.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  Published Date: January 25, 2023 10:28 AM IST
