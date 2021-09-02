Realme X7 Max
Realme X7 Max was launched in India earlier this year and it is still one of the best smartphones to get under Rs 25,000 in India. Realme recently revealed that it has discounted X series in the country and replaced it with the new GT series.
Realme X7 Max discount offer
Realme X7 Max is selling with a massive discount of Rs 3,000 on Flipkart today. The e-commerce giant revealed that it is offering Rs 3000 extra off on the available price tag. Once you add Realme X7 Max to cart and check out, Flipkart will ensure Rs 3000 discount over and above the final pricing.