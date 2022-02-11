comscore Cryptocurrency ban in India? Decision yet to be made: Finance Minister
  • Home
  • News
  • Decision to ban cryptocurrencies in India still pending: Finance Minister
News

Decision to ban cryptocurrencies in India still pending: Finance Minister

News

During the Budget 2022 speech, Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India will be taxing crypto investors. Any income from any ‘Virtual Digital Asset’ class will be taxed at a rate of 30 percent.

Union Budget 2022-23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

During the Budget session this year, the Finance Ministry touched upon the very sensitive topic of cryptocurrencies. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new tax regime for digital assets. Cryptocurrencies, most certainly, fall in this category, along with NFTs. On Friday, Sitharaman confirmed why the govt decided to tax the blockchain-based currency. Also Read - CoinSwitch introduces new SIP-like 'recurring buy plan' feature for Crypto investors

In response to a query by Congress party member Chhaya Verma, Sitharaman claimed that government has a sovereign right to tax the assets. A lot of stakeholders in the cryptocurrency ecosystem saw the move as a sign of legitimacy. However, Sitharaman confirmed that the decision to ban or not to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending. Also Read - India’s first blockchain wedding becomes reality: The ceremony just took 15 minutes

What did the FM say?

In response to Verma’s question about cryptos, FM said, “I am not going to legalise it or ban it at this stage. Banning or not banning will come subsequently, when consultations give me input”. Also Read - Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

And regarding the taxation of the relatively new asset class, she said, “Legitimate or illegitimate, it is a different question, but I will tax because it is a sovereign right to tax”.

Details about new Crypto Tax

During the Budget 2022 speech, Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India will be taxing crypto investors. Any income from any ‘Virtual Digital Asset’ class will be taxed at a rate of 30 percent. Cryptocurrencies and NFTs may be the two of the biggest investment options under this label.

Furthermore, there will be no deduction in respect of any expenditure. Neither will there be any allowance while computing income from these assets. If there is any loss from transfer of a virtual digital asset, it cannot be set off against any other income.

If the investor incurs any loss by putting in money in virtual assets, it cannot be offset against other income. However, the capital gains will still be taxed at 30 percent, under the proposed policy.

Additionally, the govt also decided to levy a TDS payment of 1 percent for every transaction made in the crypto asset. Gift of virtual digital asset is also proposed to be taxed in the hands of the recipient.

FM Sitharaman said, “in order to capture the transaction details, I also propose to provide for TDS on payment made in relation to transfer of virtual digital asset at the rate of 1 percent of such consideration above a monetary threshold.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 5:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire rewards today: How to win White Eagle bundle, Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate for free
Gaming
Free Fire rewards today: How to win White Eagle bundle, Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate for free
Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

News

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Laptops

Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Redmi Note 11 review: Lackluster upgrade to Note 10

Reviews

Redmi Note 11 review: Lackluster upgrade to Note 10

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Telecom

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Related Topics

Related Stories

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister

News

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister
CoinSwitch introduces new SIP-like feature for Crypto investors

News

CoinSwitch introduces new SIP-like feature for Crypto investors
India s first blockchain wedding becomes reality

News

India s first blockchain wedding becomes reality
Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products

News

Nike sues StockX for selling its shoe images as NFTs, plans to launch own virtual products
John Legend launches new music-based NFT

News

John Legend launches new music-based NFT

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर के लिए इस साल अब तक जारी हुए 5 सबसे धांसू रिडीम कोड्स

नोकिया ने 5G के जमाने में लॉन्च किया 2G फीचर फोन, जानें क्या है खास?

iQOO 9 Series भारत में 23 फरवरी को होगी लॉन्च, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन का हुआ खुलासा

Android 13 का डेवलपर प्रिव्यू रोल आउट, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Garena Free Fire Reward for Today (11 February): आज फ्री में पा सकते हैं कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

News

Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister
News
Indian govt decision to ban cryptocurrencies is still pending: Finance Minister
Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Laptops

Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3
Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home

Telecom

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 599 for work from home
Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

Electric Vehicle

Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?
How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

How To

How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers