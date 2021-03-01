Another day, another trend goes viral on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, among others. Today, we are talking about the AI tool Deep Nostalgia. This is a new AI-powered technique from online family tree service MyHeritage that adds facial animations and brings old pictures to live. Also Read - Twitter testing Spaces for Android; ahead of March launch

The tool adds animations such as smiles, nods, blinks, and head tilts to still portrait photos. Deep Nostalgia is available in the form of portal as well as mobile application. To use it you can either download the MyHeritage – Family tree, DNA & ancestry search app or head over to the www.myheritage.com/deep-nostalgia website. The application is available on both Google Play store and Apple App store.

How to use Deep Nostalgia to animate your old photos

STEP 1: You can either download the application on your smartphone or head over to the official website first.

STEP 2: Sign up with some required details including name, email ID, password, among others.

STEP 3: Next upload your old photos or your friends that you want to turn into an animation. Click on Go option.

STEP 4: The portal/app takes some time to turn still photos to animated ones.

STEP 5: Once the animated photo is created you will be able to directly share on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

While people on social media are busy creating animated photos using Deep Nostalgia, MyHeritage has warned to not use the technology for creating deepfake videos of public figures or anyone else without their permission.

Currently, the platform can animate only one face in a photo and not multiple. Users have the option to crop out a face from a group photo and animate the same using Deep Nostalgia.

Users have the option to sign up for a free account to use Deep Nostalgia. But the free account is limited to a small number of animations. Once a subscription plan is taken, several other animation options are available.