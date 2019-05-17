comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi High Court nullifies TRAI order; bans long term plans for DTH users
News

Delhi High Court nullifies TRAI order; bans long term plans for DTH users

News

Long term plans for DTH users has been banned by Delhi High Court after Tata Sky objected a directive from TRAI.

  • Published: May 17, 2019 12:12 PM IST
cable DTH

Source: Pixabay

TRAI’s pay-per-view system for TV and DTH users was supposed to change the way we consumed broadcast content but the transition has not been smooth for consumers. Ahead of its roll out, there was looming confusion around the timeline and packages available on different platforms. When it became official and mandatory, all the existing DTH customers were left fumbling to get new plans. The worst hit were those who has already subscribed to long term plans with their DTH operator.

While DTH operators, in consultation with TRAI, have been trying to bring back long terms plans, and compensate to those who had already planned to such long term packs, there is a new roadblock in place. The Delhi High Court has announced a stay on migration of all long term plans under old tariff regime. The High Court has placed a stay on all long term plans and the verdict will affect all DTH users. The verdict has nullified a suggestion from TRAI, which prohibited customers who had paid for long term plans under older regime, to continue taking benefit.

Tata Sky reportedly launches 6 semi-annual packs, prices start at Rs 2,007

Also Read

Tata Sky reportedly launches 6 semi-annual packs, prices start at Rs 2,007

According to Trak.in, Tata Sky, India’s 2nd biggest DTH operator, played a pivotal role in convincing Delhi High Court to pass this verdict. Delhi High Court’s Division Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameshwar Rao passed the order forcing all DTH operators from offering or activating long term plans for their customers. The order particularly mentions that no DTH user can be migrated to the old tariff plan in the name of long terms plans. The verdict will affect existing DTH users who had subscribed to long term plans previously.

The issue of long term validity plans has been a talking point since the start of the new TV regime by TRAI. Under the Best Fit arrangement, TRAI advised that those who had subscribed to long term plans, can be refunded back and then moved into the new tariff plan. On May 1, 2019, TRAI issued a new order where it said that DTH users can opt in for long term plans under the old tariff, which defeated its own plan in the first place.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Tata Sky immediately objected to this announcement from TRAI and filed a petition with the Delhi High Court. “The TRAI now by way of the Direction dated 01.05.2019 is attempting to once again upset this position and arbitrarily reverse provision of services to subscribers as per the old Agreements which are in existence anymore,” it said in the petition. It also said that since refunds had been given to customers, going back to old regime would create chaos among DTH users. The next hearing on this issue is now scheduled for July 11.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 17, 2019 12:12 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Call Of Duty: Mobile now available in closed beta
Gaming
Call Of Duty: Mobile now available in closed beta
Xiaomi sells over 2 million Mi LED TVs in 15 months

News

Xiaomi sells over 2 million Mi LED TVs in 15 months

Long term plans for DTH users banned

News

Long term plans for DTH users banned

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale in India

News

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale in India

PUBG Mobile update goes live with Season 7

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update goes live with Season 7

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Xiaomi sells over 2 million Mi LED TVs in 15 months

Long term plans for DTH users banned

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale in India

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Long term plans for DTH users banned

News

Long term plans for DTH users banned
Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick
Tata Sky launches 6 semi-annual packs

News

Tata Sky launches 6 semi-annual packs
TRAI hopes to find acceptable solution for TV set-top-box interoperability by year-end

News

TRAI hopes to find acceptable solution for TV set-top-box interoperability by year-end
Tata Sky launches 4 New SD and HD Lite packs

News

Tata Sky launches 4 New SD and HD Lite packs

हिंदी समाचार

ब्लूटूथ हेडफोन से ऐसे कनेक्ट करें टीवी

Xiaomi ने Smartphone के बाद TV सेगमेंट में भी मचाया धमाल, बेचें 20 लाख से ज्यादा Mi LED Smart TV

अमेजन पर शुरू हुई Oppo Fantastic Days Sale, जानें ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S के टीजर से हुई पुष्टि, Flipkart पर होगा उपलब्ध

Asus Zenfone 6 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi sells over 2 million Mi LED TVs in 15 months
News
Xiaomi sells over 2 million Mi LED TVs in 15 months
Long term plans for DTH users banned

News

Long term plans for DTH users banned
OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale in India

News

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale in India
Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official

News

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart