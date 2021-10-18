On Sunday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the introduction of free high-speed Wi-Fi service on its Yellow Line. DMRC said that the free WiFi service will be available for commuters at all 37 stations on the Yellow Line. The Yellow metro line connects HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli. Also Read - WiFi slow? 5 tips to quickly boost slow WiFi speed for efficient work from home

The DMRC believes that the free WiFi service will be helpful for commuters, especially students traveling to and from the north Delhi campus of Delhi University. In an official statement, the DMRC said that "more than 330 access points have been installed at these 37 stations."

To access the free WiFi network, commuters will need to select OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi on their smartphones. Commuters will then need to enter mobile number and email ID. You will then receive OTP on your mobile number. On entering the OTP, you will then need to accept the terms and conditions and tap on the connect button. You will then be able to access the free WiFi connection.

Notably, the free Wi-Fi service is already offered at all stations on the Blue Line and also the Airport Express Line. Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC, “With the launch of Wi-Fi at all stations on the Yellow Line, OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi is now available at 94 stations of the Delhi Metro network. This free Wi-Fi is being provided by a consortium led by M/s Techno Sat Comm.”