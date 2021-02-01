Amid the farmers’ protest, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced to further ban mobile internet services on Delhi borders till February 2. The temporary internet ban has been extended at Delhi borders including areas like Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri till February 2, 11 PM. Also Read - Mobile internet suspended in Haryana till 5PM on February 1, 2021

Reports suggest that the decision to extend the internet ban has been taken to "maintain public safety and averting public emergency" under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.

Internet banned in Haryana as well

Earlier today, the Haryana government has also suspended internet services till 5 PM on February 1, 2021. The suspension of mobile internet comes in to "prevent any disturbance of peace and public order" amid a protest by farmers against three farm laws.

Reports suggest that the government has extended the mobile internet suspension in 14 districts in Haryana including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, among others.

“The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only bulk SMS) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the 14 districts,” a new order issued by the Home Department stated.