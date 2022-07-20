comscore Delhi Police cautions against new WhatsApp scam using MTNL name, logo: How to safeguard yourself
  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi Police Cautions Against New Whatsapp Scam Using Mtnl Name Logo How To Safeguard Yourself
News

Delhi Police cautions against new WhatsApp scam using MTNL name, logo: How to safeguard yourself

News

WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps that cyber criminals use for targeting internet users. Now, it another such case, fraudsters are using MTNL name and logo for duping WhatsApp users into giving

whatsapp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps that cyber criminals use for targeting internet users. Now, it another such case, fraudsters are using MTNL name and logo for duping WhatsApp users into giving up their personal details, which can then be used for duping them out of their money. Also Read - Instagram users will now be able to purchase items right from the DMs: Here's how

Delhi Police, via a post on its official Twitter handle, noted that it has witnessed a sharp spike in fraud cases wherein name and official logo of telecom service provider MTNL is being used for committing cyber fraud. In the post, Delhi Police also said that WhatsApp users are getting messages from scammers pretending to be MTNL. In the message, scammers ask WhatsApp users to update their KYC details or risk getting their SIM card blocked. Also Read - WhatsApp’s upcoming Quick Replies feature will let you respond to messages without opening the app

“Dear Customer, Your MTNL Sim Card, Addhar, e-KYC has been suspended. Your sim card would be blocked within 24 hours. Call immediately,” the message by fraudsters to the victims says. Also Read - WhatsApp increases time limit to delete messages for beta users on Apple, Android phones

How to safeguard yourself

In its post on Twitter, Delhi Police has cautioned users against such scams. It has also recommended ways using which WhatsApp users can safeguard themselves. Here’s what the Delhi Police has said:

— Don’t share your personal information with anyone.
— Don’t click on unverified links.
— Don’t download any apps that you aren’t sure of.
— MTNL does not carry KYC verification over WhatsApp. So, avoid responding to such messages.

The Delhi Police also urged to report all such cases of cyber fraud to their nearest police station or on 1930.

This is not the first time

As mentioned before, this is not the first time that WhatsApp has been used for scamming users. As per a recent report by Malwarebytes Labs, scammers were targeting WhatsApp users by sending them messages claiming to be coming from UK’s Visas and Immigration department. In the message, the fraudsters claim that there was a requirement of over 1,32,000 workers in the UK in 2022 and that the candidates who get recruited through this scheme will get travel expense, free accommodation, medical facilities, and visa.

The message contains a clickable button that takes users to a fraudulent site which on going further asks users to share their personal information such as their first and last name, phone number and email address. This information can then be used for duping users of their money.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 1:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 6A could launch tomorrow: All details here
Mobiles
Google Pixel 6A could launch tomorrow: All details here
Redmi K50i with Dolby Vision display, Dimensity 8100 chip launched

News

Redmi K50i with Dolby Vision display, Dimensity 8100 chip launched

This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

News

This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

Amazon updates Prime Video UI with "Top 10", Sports menu and more

Apps

Amazon updates Prime Video UI with "Top 10", Sports menu and more

New Xbox Game Pass July List is here: All free games

Photo Gallery

New Xbox Game Pass July List is here: All free games

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Delhi Police cautions against new WhatsApp scam using MTNL name, logo: How to safeguard yourself

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV unveiled with Hybrid powertrain, All Grip technology

Google Pixel 6A could launch tomorrow: All details here

Redmi K50i with Dolby Vision display, Dimensity 8100 chip launched

This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds

Hands On

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4
oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video

Hands On

oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999