Delhi Police cautions against new WhatsApp scam using MTNL name, logo: How to safeguard yourself

WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps that cyber criminals use for targeting internet users. Now, it another such case, fraudsters are using MTNL name and logo for duping WhatsApp users into giving up their personal details, which can then be used for duping them out of their money.

Delhi Police, via a post on its official Twitter handle, noted that it has witnessed a sharp spike in fraud cases wherein name and official logo of telecom service provider MTNL is being used for committing cyber fraud. In the post, Delhi Police also said that WhatsApp users are getting messages from scammers pretending to be MTNL. In the message, scammers ask WhatsApp users to update their KYC details or risk getting their SIM card blocked.

"Dear Customer, Your MTNL Sim Card, Addhar, e-KYC has been suspended. Your sim card would be blocked within 24 hours. Call immediately," the message by fraudsters to the victims says.

Beware❗️

There is a sharp spike in fraudulent incidents wherein @MTNLOfficial’s name & logo are being used to commit cyber fraud. Mobile customers receive WhatsApp messages from miscreants on the pretext of KYC updation to retrieve confidential information.@DCP_CCC_Delhi pic.twitter.com/j7HFOVCbxZ — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 19, 2022

How to safeguard yourself

In its post on Twitter, Delhi Police has cautioned users against such scams. It has also recommended ways using which WhatsApp users can safeguard themselves. Here’s what the Delhi Police has said:

— Don’t share your personal information with anyone.

— Don’t click on unverified links.

— Don’t download any apps that you aren’t sure of.

— MTNL does not carry KYC verification over WhatsApp. So, avoid responding to such messages.

The Delhi Police also urged to report all such cases of cyber fraud to their nearest police station or on 1930.

This is not the first time

As mentioned before, this is not the first time that WhatsApp has been used for scamming users. As per a recent report by Malwarebytes Labs, scammers were targeting WhatsApp users by sending them messages claiming to be coming from UK’s Visas and Immigration department. In the message, the fraudsters claim that there was a requirement of over 1,32,000 workers in the UK in 2022 and that the candidates who get recruited through this scheme will get travel expense, free accommodation, medical facilities, and visa.

The message contains a clickable button that takes users to a fraudulent site which on going further asks users to share their personal information such as their first and last name, phone number and email address. This information can then be used for duping users of their money.