Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro Max model is one of the most anticipated smartphones in the world right now and everyone wants to get their hands on the device. Similar was the case with a delivery guy who works at Meituan-Dianping delivery company. Also Read - Apple cuts App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers: What it means?

A delivery guy, who goes by the name Tang, was asked by an Apple authorized store in Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province of China, to deliver 14 new iPhone 12 Pro Max units to another Apple store. The delivery person instead decided to flee with all the 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max models and later cancelled the order. Also Read - iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by DisplayMate

The order was placed on November 14 soon after which Tang collected it from the Guiyang Apple Store to deliver at another Apple store. On his way to the delivery destination, Tang changed his mind, cancelled the order and just paid 10 yuan for defaulting. Also Read - Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users

He then fled with all 14 iPhone models each of which are priced at $1,500, roughly translates to around 10,000 yuan. Later the Apple store person who requested the delivery was unable to contact Tang.

The delivery guy was traced soon after and was recovered with 10 unopened iPhone 12 Pro Max units. According to the report by a Chinese website and first reported by GizmoChina, he already tampered with four iPhone 12 Pro Max models.

The report stated that Tang opened one iPhone box for personal use, second was used to pay off debts, third was mortgaged to a pawn shop at 9,500 yuan and lastly the fourth model unit was sold to a dealer at a lower price of 7,000 yuan.

He reportedly also bought a new dress and rented a BMW at a price of 600 yuan per day. All four iPhones were recovered by the police later.

This isn’t the first time that such an incident occurred with Apple products. Reports suggest that in a very recent incident five Amazon employees in Spain were arrested in an attempt to cart away iPhones worth over $500,000 from a logistic centre in Madrid. Later the suspects were uncovered by Amazon.