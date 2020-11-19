comscore Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver
  • Home
  • News
  • Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver: Report
News

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver: Report

News

A delivery guy fled with all 14 iPhones each of which are priced at $1,500, later the Apple store person who requested the delivery was unable to contact him.

apple-iphone-12-pro-max-iphone-12-mini-india

Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro Max model is one of the most anticipated smartphones in the world right now and everyone wants to get their hands on the device. Similar was the case with a delivery guy who works at Meituan-Dianping delivery company. Also Read - Apple cuts App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers: What it means?

A delivery guy, who goes by the name Tang, was asked by an Apple authorized store in Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province of China, to deliver 14 new iPhone 12 Pro Max units to another Apple store. The delivery person instead decided to flee with all the 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max models and later cancelled the order. Also Read - iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by DisplayMate

The order was placed on November 14 soon after which Tang collected it from the Guiyang Apple Store to deliver at another Apple store. On his way to the delivery destination, Tang changed his mind, cancelled the order and just paid 10 yuan for defaulting. Also Read - Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users

He then fled with all 14 iPhone models each of which are priced at $1,500, roughly translates to around 10,000 yuan. Later the Apple store person who requested the delivery was unable to contact Tang.

The delivery guy was traced soon after and was recovered with 10 unopened iPhone 12 Pro Max units. According to the report by a Chinese website and first reported by GizmoChina, he already tampered with four iPhone 12 Pro Max models.

The report stated that Tang opened one iPhone box for personal use, second was used to pay off debts, third was mortgaged to a pawn shop at 9,500 yuan and lastly the fourth model unit was sold to a dealer at a lower price of 7,000 yuan.

He reportedly also bought a new dress and rented a BMW at a price of 600 yuan per day. All four iPhones were recovered by the police later.

This isn’t the first time that such an incident occurred with Apple products. Reports suggest that in a very recent incident five Amazon employees in Spain were arrested in an attempt to cart away iPhones worth over $500,000 from a logistic centre in Madrid. Later the suspects were uncovered by Amazon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 19, 2020 4:19 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

129900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India
Gaming
Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India
WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta

News

WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta

Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better

News

Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better

Top 5 camera smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 camera smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Want a good camera phone this festive season? Here are top 5 options under Rs 20,000

Photo Gallery

Want a good camera phone this festive season? Here are top 5 options under Rs 20,000

PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India

WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta

Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better

Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

News

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver
Apple M1 MacBook Air Mac mini

न्यूज

Apple M1 MacBook Air Mac mini
Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers

News

Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

अपकमिंग OPPO PDRM00 3C जल्द होगा लॉन्च, 65W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord N100 में लगा है 90Hz का डिस्प्ले, रिपोर्ट में किया गया दावा

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro के मेन कैमरा फीचर्स के बारे में जानकारी आई सामने, इस तकनीक का होगा इस्तेमाल

OnePlus Education Benefits : स्टूडेंट और टीचर्स को स्मार्टफोन और टीवी पर मिलेगा 1,000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सऐप का नया फीचर वीडियो भेजने से पहले म्यूट कर पाएंगे वीडियो

Latest Videos

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about
Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

News

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver
News
Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver
Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India

Gaming

Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India
WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta

News

WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta
Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better

News

Google Pay gets redesigned, can manage your finances better
Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

News

Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers