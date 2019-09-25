comscore Dell adds 12 new products in Inspiron, XPS, gaming laptops, PC lineup
Dell adds 12 new products in new lineup of Inspiron, XPS, gaming laptops and AIO PCs in India

The new portfolio includes notebooks and All-In-Ones (AIOs) across XPS, Inspiron, Alienware and Dell G Series.

  Published: September 25, 2019 3:59 PM IST
Dell Technologies on Tuesday launched its largest consumer and gaming PC portfolio with 12 new products ahead of the Diwali festivities. The new portfolio includes notebooks and All-In-Ones (AIOs) across XPS, Inspiron, Alienware and Dell G Series. The XPS 13 (7390), now with the smallest HD webcam ever at just 2.25-mm, enables the XPS to maintain its InfinityEdge display while moving the camera to the top of the display and offering a better video experience. It also supports Dolby Vision.

The XPS 15 (7590) is back and with an OLED display, the first in the XPS line, complete with self-lighting pixels which switch off completely to achieve perfect black for significantly higher contrast, for content to come alive in detail.

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 series

The Inspiron portfolio is now ramped up to include 10th Generation Intel Core processors across laptops, 2-in-1s and AIOs launched with fresh and contemporary designs and features. The Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 (7391) comes with a first-of-a-kind garage in the hinge that provides storage for the included full-size Active Pen.

The new Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 devices also feature Adaptive Thermal technology enabling the system to adjust its performance profile based on how a customer is holding it. The device changes power profiles to generate less heat when watching movies on a lap and ramps up to full power for productivity on a desk.

The Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 is feature rich with Far-field Cortana, Windows Hello, and ExpressCharge technologies. The new Inspiron 14 7000 (7490) notebook, latest to be compliant with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors is built with super light magnesium alloy material and weight innovations.

It weighs only 1.095kg. Always ready features, such as a lid-open sensor, Connected Modern Standby, WiFi 6, fingerprint reader, up to 21 hours of battery life, NVMe SSDs, and more are all designed to be ready, whenever the user is, Dell said.

Dell Alienware m15 and Dell G3 3590

For the growing base of PC gamers in India, Dell Technologies announced Alienware m15 and the new, Dell G3 3590. The new Alienware m15 is among the first gaming laptops to offer a premium 4K OLED HDR 400 Eyesafe display, designed to lower blue light emissions, while maintaining vivid colour integrity, Dell said. It is also the world’s first 15″ laptop to feature Tobii Eye Tracking.

The Dell G3 3590 brings competitive gaming to the budget conscious gamer without compromising technology. The new Game Shift feature enables maximum fan speed for optimal processor performance during periods of intense gaming with the click of one button. The new Dell G3 comes with Alienware Command Center, the central hub that allows gamers to customize all aspect of their experience.

The newest addition to this is an audio module specific to gamers to improve their gaming strategy. The 15-inch G3 also shows its outward innovations through a thin-and-sleek design, narrow borders, optional 144Hz gaming display and 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

With Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: September 25, 2019 3:59 PM IST

