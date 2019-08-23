comscore Dell expands Vostro, XPS, Inspiron portfolio ahead of IFA 2019
Dell expands Vostro, XPS, Inspiron portfolio ahead of IFA 2019

Ahead of IFA 2019, Dell is bringing 10th generation Intel Core processor family to XPS, Vostro and Inspiron lineup of laptops.

  Published: August 23, 2019 4:48 PM IST
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Computex 2019 2

Dell has announced expansion of its Vostro, XPS and Inspiron lineup of notebooks ahead of IFA 2019. Expanding its consumer portfolio with new devices, Dell on Thursday also added new 10th Gen Intel Core processors to its current XPS and Inspiron portfolio ahead of IFA 2019. To recall, Dell was among the first brands to launch laptops powered by 10th generation Intel Core processor family. At Computex 2019, the company launched the XPS 13 2-in-1 as the first device featuring Intel’s newest mobile processor.

“Whether you’re a binge-watcher or the busy mobile pro on the go, we’ve created the XPS 13 to be one of a kind. With the new Killer AX1650 (2×2) built-in Intel WiFi 6 Chipset, wireless connectivity is three times faster than the previous generation,” the company said in a statement. With the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors, the company is also bringing premium materials and performance to its Inspiron line with the introduction of the new Inspiron 14 7000 ultralight laptops.

The new XPS 13 lineup from Dell weigh less than 1.2 Kgs and build on the portability of its predecessors. Dell says this portable design was achieved through introducing a lightweight yet remarkably durable magnesium alloy chassis. As part of its IFA 2019 lineup, Dell is also upgrading other Inspiron systems with the new 10th Gen Intel Core processors. With the update, Dell will offer performance gains for multi-threaded workloads on models like the Inspiron 13, 15, 17 7000 2-in-1.

The updated performance will also reflect on Inspiron 14, 15 5000 2-in-1, Inspiron 13 5000, Inspiron 24 5000 and 27 7000 All-in-One (AIOs) desktops. Other models getting the update are the Inspiron 14, 15 5000 (5490, 5590), Inspiron 14, 15 5000 (5493, 5494, 5593, 5594) and Inspiron 14, 15, 17 3000. Dell has also integrated 10th generation Intel Core processors with the Vostro 13 5000, and the Vostro 14, 15 3000.

The new Vostro systems from Dell also integrate NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics. They also include TPM 2.0 security chip and optional fingerprint reader to keep your data secure. They also include Dell Mobile Connect allowing workers to connect their smartphones to their PC for increased productivity. “The laptop combines critical features into one affordable device small businesses can rely on to get work done,” Dell said in a statement.

(Written with IANS inputs)

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 4:48 PM IST

