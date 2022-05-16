comscore Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE launched in India starting at Rs. 85,990
Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE launched in India starting at Rs. 85,990

Dell has introduced two new gaming laptops in India. The Dell G15 5520 and Dell G15 5521 SE come with 12th gen Intel Core processors and up to RTX 3070 GPUs.

Dell G15 5520

Dell on Monday refreshed its G15 lineup with the release of the new Dell G15 5520 and G15 5521 SE in the Indian market. Both come with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core Alder lake processors and up to Nvidia’s RTX GPUs. Also Read - Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops refreshed with 12th-Gen Intel Core processors: Here's a look at what's new

Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE Specifications

The Dell G15 5520 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display with Full-HD resolution. It has options to choose between a 120Hz or 165 Hz refresh rate screen. The Dell G15 5521 SE, on the other hand, comes with a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a Quad-HD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. It has a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut and narrow bezels. Also Read - Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 gaming laptops launched: What special feature do they offer?

The laptops are powered by the 12-gen Intel Core i5 and i7 H-series processors paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU having 8GB of GDDR6 graphics memory. Both have 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Since both are gaming laptops, they have dual air-intake cutouts, copper pipes, a fan, and four vents to dissipate the heat while gaming. Also Read - Do not update your Dell, Alienware laptop/desktop BIOS: Here's why

Both come with a full-sized keyboard with a number pad. The keyboard has 12-zone RGB backlit LED lighting enhancing the laptop’s look. They have a small trackpad and also come with Alienware Command Center. With this, you can set gaming profiles and map the Game Shift “G” key for instantly activating the game-ready settings before starting the game.

As for audio, the laptops have support for Dolby Atmos speakers with 3D and 360-degree audio. There’s also the voice booting technology.

In terms of ports, there is a 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, a 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a display port, 1x ethernet port, 1x HDMI port, and lastly 1x 3.5MM headphone jack. Both laptops have the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 support.

Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE Price in India

In terms of pricing, the Dell G15 5520 starts at Rs. 85, 990 and comes in Dark Shadow Grey color variant. The Dell G15 5521 SE starts at Rs. 1,18,990 and has an Obsidian Black color option. Both laptops can be purchased from all authorized online and offline stores in India.

  • Published Date: May 16, 2022 6:36 PM IST

