Ahead of CES 2020, Dell has unveiled new Dell Latitude 9510 and Dell XPS 13 laptops. The company is touting that its Dell Latitude 9510 laptop can offer a strong battery life with up to 30 hours. It comes with 5G supports and 2-in-1 form factors. Dell has announced two versions of Dell XPS 13. These two laptops come with thinner bezels, 10th gen Intel core processor and more. Here’s everything you need to know about these Dell laptops.

Dell XPS 13, Dell Latitude 9510 laptops: Features

The company’s Dell Latitude 9510 laptop is claimed to be the world’s smallest and lightest commercial 15-inch PC. It can reportedly deliver a 30-hour battery life. The brand has managed to offer this by using an extremely energy-efficient display panel that sips just 2W when in use, PhoneArena reports. It comes with 5G antenna support. This laptop also comes with a more efficient 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an 88 WHr battery.

The Dell Latitude 9510 offers support for WiFi 6 along with 5G antenna. This device will also have the Dell Optimizer software, which offers software solutions focused on improving secure log-ins, battery life and more. The brand is also offering an ExpressCharge Boost tech that should give users up to 35 percent of charge in about 20 minutes. Dell has also added carbon blade fans and dual heat pipes for thermal management.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop comes with a four-sided, borderless InfinityEdge display. The device draws its power from Intel’s latest 10th Gen CPU. It will be available in a 13.4-inch display whose resolution can go up to UHD+ with peak 500 nits of brightness and 1500:1 contrast ratio. It has a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Dell XPS 13 is equipped with a 52WHr battery that can be topped up by a 45W AC adapter using Type-C.

The developer edition of the Dell XPS 13 also comes with 10th Gen Intel Core processor and InfinityEdge display. The latest Dell XPS 13 laptop screen now has a 16:10 aspect ratio. The main difference between the standard XPS 13 edition and its developer version is that the latter supports Ubuntu 18.04LTS. The standard edition of the laptop offers support for Windows 10.

Both laptops have dual 2.5W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro tuning. They support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 handle wireless connectivity. Dell has also embedded a fingerprint sensor into the power button, but this security option is not available on the developer edition.

Dell XPS 13, Dell Latitude 9510 laptops: Price, availability details

The Dell Latitude 9510 will be available globally starting March 26. This Dell laptop is priced at $1,799, which is around Rs 1,29,000 in India. The Dell XPS 13, on the other hand, will be available in the US, Canada, Sweden, UK, Germany, and France starting January 7. The device will be available globally in the month of February. The Dell XPS 13 comes with a starting price of $999.99 (approximately Rs 72,000), which is for the standard edition. Its developer edition will cost $1,199.99 (around Rs 86,000).