comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns
News

Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns

News

Dell is now reaching out to students in India where it is creating awareness around gaming PC and career options linked to it.

  • Published: March 23, 2019 4:52 PM IST
Dell G3 15 2

PC maker Dell Technologies is planning to expand its retail coverage across 1,300 cities and towns this year, a senior official of the company said. “We are present in 1,000 cities and towns in India and we are looking to increase our presence in 300 more cities and towns this year. We have 680 Dell exclusive stores. This year, we plan to add another 100 stores,” P Krishnakumar senior vice-president for consumer and small business division (Asia Pacific and Japan), Dell, told PTI.

He said Dell is now reaching out to students in tier III and IV towns in India where it is creating awareness around gaming PC and career options linked to it. “People were seeing PC (personal computer) as tool for education but now education and gaming are blending together. We are reaching out to 100 colleges to educate youth in tier III and IV cities. All these markets need high-end machines. Today, people are not seeing gaming as a frivolous time pass. It is being seen as a path to the career,” Krishnakumar said.

According to IDC, HP led the market with 31 percent overall market share, followed by Dell (23 percent), Lenovo (20.6 percent), Acer (12 percent) and Apple (3.9 percent) in 2018. Krishnakumar claimed that Dell leads in the gaming PC segment with around 35-38 percent share in India as per industry estimates.

“Our gaming PC range starts from Rs 75,000 and it can go up to around Rs 5 lakh. Consumers looking for gaming PC in tier III and IV towns are spending to the tune of Rs 1-1.25 lakh a unit. We also offer them finance if they need it. More than affordability, it is about the value they see in the gaming PCs,” he said.

Last week, Dell unveiled the first gaming laptop, Alienware, whose composition can be changed like it is done in assembled desktop PC. “The component will be of laptop grade category in Alienware. We have given consumers option to change a configuration of a laptop as per their requirement,” Krishnakumar said.

  • Published Date: March 23, 2019 4:52 PM IST

Editor's Pick

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar
News
IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar
HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

News

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

PUBG Mobile sends ‘health reminder,’ locks out players for a specified time

Gaming

PUBG Mobile sends ‘health reminder,’ locks out players for a specified time

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

OnePlus 7 leak hints at notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras

News

OnePlus 7 leak hints at notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

News

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay
Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns

News

Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns
Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch

News

Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch
5 best smartphone deals of the day

Deals

5 best smartphone deals of the day
Apple launches iPhone cases and Watch bands in new spring-themed colors

News

Apple launches iPhone cases and Watch bands in new spring-themed colors

हिंदी समाचार

IPL 2019 : BSNL ने लॉन्च किए क्रिकेट अलर्ट पैक वाले दो नए प्रीपेड प्लान

IPL 2019 Live Streaming : CSK और RCB के बीच आज खेला जाएगा पहला मैच, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन लाइव मैच

कर्नाटक सरकार ने छह महीने के लिए सस्पेंड किया ओला का लाइसेंस

अब प्लेयर्स छह घंटे से ज्यादा नहीं खेल पाएंगे PUBG Mobile

सैमसंग 10 अप्रैल को लॉन्च करेगी नॉच-लैस डिस्प्ले वाला Galaxy A90 स्मार्टफोन

News

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar
News
IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar
Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

News

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay
Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns

News

Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns
HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

News

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared
Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7

News

Microsoft notifying users about end of Windows 7