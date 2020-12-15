comscore New Dell XPS 13 launched in India starting 1,50,990 | BGR India
New Dell XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel Core processor launched in India starting at Rs 1,50,990

American tech company Dell has officially launched the new Dell XPS 13 in India starting at Rs 1,50,990. Available at Dell retail stores and online.

Dell has finally made the new XPS official in India by introducing the 11th Gen Intel ‘Tiger Lake’ processors in the new Dell XPS 13. The new model which has moreover been selling in the US and European markets finally made its way to India and is a refresh of the XPS 13 9300 which was launched last year. Also Read - Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

The new models carry the Intel Evo badge which means that you can expect stellar performance, great connectivity and battery life over 9 hours at least. Also Read - Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, Specifications

Dell XPS 13 specifications

In terms of the display and the design, you get a laptop that weighs 1.2-kilograms and is just 14.8mm with the lid closed. You get a 13.4-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits of brightness which won’t struggle even under direct sunlight. Also Read - Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 listed on Amazon India; launch set for July 8

Overall, the design is reminiscent of the older XPS which was launched in early-2020. You get a CNC-machined aluminium chassis with a carbon-fiber inspired keyboard deck and Gorilla Glass 6 protection for the display.

With the new XPS 13, you get options of two color variants – Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest.

Powering this device is an Intel Core i5 processor coupled with LPDDR4 RAM options of 8GB and 16GB. With the i5, you get a maximum clocking speed of 4.2Ghz while the Intel Core i7 variant pushes that number up to 4.8GHz. The XPS 13 comes loaded with Windows 10 Home edition.

Graphics processing responsibilities are taken care of by the Intel Iris Xe GPU while storage options can vary between a 512GB or a 1TB NVMe SSD.

You get a 52Wh battery with the new XPS 13 and a 45W charger in the box. You also get 2 USB Type-C ports with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack and a microSD card slot. The XPS 13 also adds Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity.

Both variants of the new Dell XPS 13 are available at all Dell retail stores as well as on Amazon India.

  Published Date: December 15, 2020 7:37 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 15, 2020 7:38 PM IST

