comscore Apple might switch to OLED displays due to poor demand of mini-OLEDs: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Demand For Mini Led Display Apple Eyes Transition Oled
News

Apple might transition to OLED displays due less demand of mini-LED displays

News

Samsung is reportedly prioritising the development of special OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024.

Highlights

  • Taiwanese Apple supplier Epistar said that demand for mini-LED displays for use in consumer electronic devices is decreasing.
  • The supplier expects demand for mini-LED displays for use in dashboards and displays for vehicles to spike in 2023.
  • Samsung is reportedly prioritising the development of special OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024.
Apple iPad Mini

The demand for mini-LED displays in consumer products is shrinking, according to Apple‘s key mini-LED supplier, while the demand for these displays in other use cases is rising in anticipation of Apple’s transition to OLED displays for the iPad and MacBook, media reports said. Also Read - After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

Apple might switch from mini-LED to OLED

Taiwanese company Epistar, which has been providing mini-LED displays to Apple for some time, said that demand for mini-LED displays for use in consumer electronic devices is decreasing and that it expects demand for mini-LED displays for use in dashboards and displays for vehicles to spike in 2023, reports MacRumors, citing sources. Also Read - iPhone supplier Foxconn aims to retain workers, offers $718 subsidy: Check details

Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly prioritising the development of special OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Top smartphones with innovative designs launched this year

Earlier, the tech giant wanted to make full-cut OLED panels but after looking at the potential demand for OLED panels for iPads, Samsung has started the development of two-stack tandem OLED panels, reports SamMobile.

These panels might also be used in some Apple Macs.

Moreover, Apple will reportedly launch its foldable smartphone ‘iPhone Fold’ by 2025, which is expected to feature a flexible OLED display. As per AppleInsider, the “iPhone Fold” would likely have a USB-C port and support MagSafe. It is also expected to at least use Touch ID, though there is a possibility that Apple could opt for Face ID as well.

It was also reported that Apple is working with LG to create an ultra-thin cover glass that could be used on the company’s foldable products. Additionally, Apple’s foldable iPhone might not launch before 2025. Apple is currently in talks with suppliers about a 20-inch foldable display.

The tech giant has been working on a folding iPhone design for years.

Apple is also rumoured to launch a new version of the iPad Mini with a new processor. However, it may not arrive before the end of 2023 or even the first half of 2024, according to the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 30, 2022 11:08 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Redmi K60 is likely to debut as Poco F5 in India: Report
Mobiles
Redmi K60 is likely to debut as Poco F5 in India: Report
After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

News

After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

iPhone supplier Foxconn aims to retain workers, offers $718 subsidy: Check details

News

iPhone supplier Foxconn aims to retain workers, offers $718 subsidy: Check details

Top tablets of the year: Full list

Photo Gallery

Top tablets of the year: Full list

Jio s 5G network arrives in MP: Check availability

Telecom

Jio s 5G network arrives in MP: Check availability

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple is expected to use more OLED displays in MacBooks, iPads: Report

Apple OLED iPad Pro models in 11.1-inch and 13-inch sizes may launch in 2024

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum: Top 10 crypto that gave highest returns in the past one year

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum: Top 10 crypto that gave highest returns in the past one year

After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?