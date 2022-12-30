The demand for mini-LED displays in consumer products is shrinking, according to Apple‘s key mini-LED supplier, while the demand for these displays in other use cases is rising in anticipation of Apple’s transition to OLED displays for the iPad and MacBook, media reports said. Also Read - After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

Apple might switch from mini-LED to OLED

Taiwanese company Epistar, which has been providing mini-LED displays to Apple for some time, said that demand for mini-LED displays for use in consumer electronic devices is decreasing and that it expects demand for mini-LED displays for use in dashboards and displays for vehicles to spike in 2023, reports MacRumors, citing sources. Also Read - iPhone supplier Foxconn aims to retain workers, offers $718 subsidy: Check details

Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly prioritising the development of special OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Top smartphones with innovative designs launched this year

Earlier, the tech giant wanted to make full-cut OLED panels but after looking at the potential demand for OLED panels for iPads, Samsung has started the development of two-stack tandem OLED panels, reports SamMobile.

These panels might also be used in some Apple Macs.

Moreover, Apple will reportedly launch its foldable smartphone ‘iPhone Fold’ by 2025, which is expected to feature a flexible OLED display. As per AppleInsider, the “iPhone Fold” would likely have a USB-C port and support MagSafe. It is also expected to at least use Touch ID, though there is a possibility that Apple could opt for Face ID as well.

It was also reported that Apple is working with LG to create an ultra-thin cover glass that could be used on the company’s foldable products. Additionally, Apple’s foldable iPhone might not launch before 2025. Apple is currently in talks with suppliers about a 20-inch foldable display.

The tech giant has been working on a folding iPhone design for years.

Apple is also rumoured to launch a new version of the iPad Mini with a new processor. However, it may not arrive before the end of 2023 or even the first half of 2024, according to the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

–With inputs from IANS