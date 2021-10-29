comscore Despite supply chain constraints Apple doubles India market share this year: Cook
Despite supply chain constraints Apple doubles India market share this year: Cook

Good news for Apple users in India. Apple's market share in India has doubled in its fiscal year that ended on September 30 despite supply chain constraints. This has been announced by none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook. 

  Published: October 29, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Apple-WWDC-2020-Macs-on-Apple-Silicon-Tim-Cook

(Representational Image)

Good news for Apple users in India. Apple’s market share in India has doubled in its fiscal year that ended on September 30 despite supply chain constraints. This has been announced by none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook. Also Read - Apple will now allow users to review default apps like Phone, Messages, Photo Safari and more

Apple has estimated that supply constraints had around a $6 billion revenue dollar impact driven primarily by industry-wide silicon shortages and Covid-related manufacturing disruptions. Also Read - Apple gets sued in China for selling iPhones without charger, suggests report

“Even so, we set an all-time record for Mac and quarterly records for iPhone, iPad, Wearables, Home and Accessories representing 30 per cent year-over-year growth in products,” Cook said during an earnings call with analysts late on Thursday. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 review: Should you upgrade from your old Apple Watch?

“During fiscal 2021, we earned nearly one-third of our revenue from emerging markets and doubled our business in India and Vietnam,” he added.

Riding on the stellar performance of iPhone 12 alongside the iPhone 11, Apple registered a whopping 150 per cent growth (on-quarter) for iPhones in the July-September period (Q3) in India, shipping over 1.53 million units in the country.

iPads also logged a huge jump in growth, at 109 per cent (on-quarter), and nearly 0.24 million units were shipped in the same period in the country, as per insights from market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

On the year-on-year (YoY) front, iPhones registered a 28 per cent growth while iPads grew by 47 per cent, indicating a growth in demand for large-screen devices meant for learning, work and entertainment amid the pandemic.

According to Counterpoint Research, strong demand for iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 helped Apple lead the premium smartphone market in India with 44 per cent share in the July-September quarter (Q3).

Apple was the highest growing brand in Q3 with 212 per cent (on-year) growth and led the premium smartphone market (Rs 30,000 and above) with an impressive 44 per cent share.

“Apple had the strongest lineup in India in the past year that contributed to the growth. Apart from this, the pandemic-induced trends worked in favour of iPad, Mac, Airpod, and services growth as well in India,” Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak told IANS.

“The strong product demand along with a dedicated channel strategy helped Apple to grow in India. Apple had a very successful quarter in terms of iPhones with shipments crossing a record 2 million units for the first time in a single quarter. iPhone 11 and 12 contributed almost 62 per cent of that,” he added.

The festive season’s full impact will be reflected in the next quarter and experts believe that iPhone 12 is likely to lead within the portfolio.

The iPhone maker also maintained its leading position in the ultra-premium segment (Rs 45,000 and above) with a 74 per cent market share in India.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: October 29, 2021 10:56 AM IST

Best Sellers