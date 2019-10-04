Detel 32-inch Star LED TV launched at Rs 6,999: Check out key features

Detel has launched a new 32-inch LED TV at Rs 6,999 in India. The company aims to disrupt the television market in the 32-inch segment with its new product. The new TV becomes one of the cheapest 32-inch television to be available in the market. The TV market has exploded significantly in the past few months and sales have increased as well. Detel wants to take advantage of this growth market and is offering a cheap TV in the 32-inch segment.

Detel 32-inch Star TV: Price and availability

The new 32-inch Star TV from Detel will be available via company’s app and website. The 32-inch TV is available for Rs 6,999 and is one of the cheapest 32-inch TV in the market. The company claims that it is using a 32-inch A+ grade panel offering a contrast ratio of 3,00,000:1. The panel offers a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and offer connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports. There is two 10W speakers producing output of 20W and support for Dolby Digital Sound technology.

“We are extremely motivated with the kind of reactions we have received with our previous range of TVs specially 17 inches. In order to disrupt the television market again, we are launching Detel 32-inch TV – Detel star at a very economical price. This product is launch to further propel our idea of ‘Har Ghar TV’, with an aim to provide technology to deprived one,” said Yogesh Bhatia, Founder & CEO of Detel. “Every product of ours has only one objective and that’s is to fill in the gaps in the ecosystem and connect the 40 crore Indians,” he added.

Detel has been known for offering disruptive and economical televisions in the market. It also sells feature phones at disruptive and economical price. The company is also known for offering the world’s most economical 17-inch LED TV, which is available for Rs 3,699. With the new 32-inch Star LED TV, the company is once again trying to disrupt the TV market in a big way.