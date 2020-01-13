comscore Detel Amaze wireless Bluetooth speaker launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Detel Amaze wireless Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 2,399
News

Detel Amaze wireless Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 2,399

News

It also claimed that the Bluetooth speaker will feature Hi-Fi sound quality for improved audio reproduction. In addition, the Bluetooth speaker also comes with a TWS feature that allows users to connect two speakers at the same time.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 3:29 PM IST
Detel Amaze wireless Bluetooth speaker

S.G. Corporate Mobility, the parent company of consumer electronics company Detel has just launched its latest wireless Bluetooth speakers. The company is called this new Bluetooth speaker as the Detel Amaze. As part of the launch, the company shared details about the specifications, availability, and pricing of Detel Amaze. Interested buyers can head to the Detel website, app, or e-commerce platforms to get the Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. These e-commerce platforms include Flipkart and Paytm Mall. It is worth noting that Detel has already launched a number of Bluetooth speakers in the market.

Related Stories


Detel Amaze wireless Bluetooth speaker details

The company has priced the Detel Amaze wireless Bluetooth speaker at just Rs 2,399. It also claimed that the Bluetooth speaker will feature Hi-Fi sound quality for improved audio reproduction. In addition, the Bluetooth speaker also comes with a TWS feature that allows users to connect two speakers at the same time. Detel has also added a 2,400mAh battery in the speaker to offer a decent battery backup. As per the announcement, the included battery claims to offer up to 8 hours of playback. Interested buyers can also choose from two colors including Red, and Black.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

Yogesh Bhatia, the CEO, and Founder of Detel issued a statement at the launch of Detel Amaze. Bhatia added, “We are extremely happy to expand our Bluetooth Speaker portfolio with the launch of our Truly Wireless Speaker – Amaze.” He went on to add, “Specially designed keeping in mind the music requirements of the millennials – this is the AMAZE’ING Millennial Speaker.”

Detel Di-Pod Review: Terrific sound meets stellar battery life

Also Read

Detel Di-Pod Review: Terrific sound meets stellar battery life

Bhatia also stated, “The Bluetooth Speaker, looks good, feels good and sounds great and is enriched with features that suit the expectations of our customers.” The speaker comes with Bluetooth v5, Aux, USB, and SD card slot for connectivity. It also comes with a built-in microphone. Moving beyond, it also comes with support for wireless FM radio. It also comes with support for 2 drive units along with a 60 to 18KHz frequency response.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 3:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

This mod will turn GTA V into GTA Vice City
Gaming
This mod will turn GTA V into GTA Vice City
Samsung's next foldable smartphone might be Galaxy Z Flip

News

Samsung's next foldable smartphone might be Galaxy Z Flip

FIR filed against Amazon India for 'hurting' Sikh religious sentiments

News

FIR filed against Amazon India for 'hurting' Sikh religious sentiments

WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list

News

WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list

Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen hinted

News

Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen hinted

Most Popular

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Samsung's next foldable smartphone might be Galaxy Z Flip

FIR filed against Amazon India for 'hurting' Sikh religious sentiments

WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list

Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen hinted

Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in mid-February

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Detel Amaze wireless Bluetooth speaker launched in India

News

Detel Amaze wireless Bluetooth speaker launched in India
Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

News

Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features
Best True Wireless Earbuds launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best True Wireless Earbuds launched in India in 2019
Detel Di-Pod Review

Review

Detel Di-Pod Review
The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Features

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

हिंदी समाचार

FIR against Amazon India : अमेजन इंडिया पर सिखों की धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने का आरोप, FIR दर्ज

Delhi High Court ने JNU हिंसा मामले में Apple, Google और WhatsApp को नोटिस भेजा

Happy Lohri 2020 : लोहड़ी के त्योहार पर WhatsApp Stickers के जरिए मैसेज भेजकर दें शुभकामनाएं

Xiaomi की Poco सीरीज नहीं हुई है बंद, कंपनी ने Poco F2 का ट्रेडमार्क किया फाइल

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन 15 जनवरी को इन धमाकेदार ऑफर्स के साथ पहली बार सेल पर आएगा

News

Samsung's next foldable smartphone might be Galaxy Z Flip
News
Samsung's next foldable smartphone might be Galaxy Z Flip
FIR filed against Amazon India for 'hurting' Sikh religious sentiments

News

FIR filed against Amazon India for 'hurting' Sikh religious sentiments
WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list

News

WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list
Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen hinted

News

Xiaomi smartphone with three-sided surround screen hinted
Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in mid-February

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in mid-February