S.G. Corporate Mobility, the parent company of consumer electronics company Detel has just launched its latest wireless Bluetooth speakers. The company is called this new Bluetooth speaker as the Detel Amaze. As part of the launch, the company shared details about the specifications, availability, and pricing of Detel Amaze. Interested buyers can head to the Detel website, app, or e-commerce platforms to get the Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. These e-commerce platforms include Flipkart and Paytm Mall. It is worth noting that Detel has already launched a number of Bluetooth speakers in the market.

Detel Amaze wireless Bluetooth speaker details

The company has priced the Detel Amaze wireless Bluetooth speaker at just Rs 2,399. It also claimed that the Bluetooth speaker will feature Hi-Fi sound quality for improved audio reproduction. In addition, the Bluetooth speaker also comes with a TWS feature that allows users to connect two speakers at the same time. Detel has also added a 2,400mAh battery in the speaker to offer a decent battery backup. As per the announcement, the included battery claims to offer up to 8 hours of playback. Interested buyers can also choose from two colors including Red, and Black.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

Yogesh Bhatia, the CEO, and Founder of Detel issued a statement at the launch of Detel Amaze. Bhatia added, “We are extremely happy to expand our Bluetooth Speaker portfolio with the launch of our Truly Wireless Speaker – Amaze.” He went on to add, “Specially designed keeping in mind the music requirements of the millennials – this is the AMAZE’ING Millennial Speaker.”

Bhatia also stated, “The Bluetooth Speaker, looks good, feels good and sounds great and is enriched with features that suit the expectations of our customers.” The speaker comes with Bluetooth v5, Aux, USB, and SD card slot for connectivity. It also comes with a built-in microphone. Moving beyond, it also comes with support for wireless FM radio. It also comes with support for 2 drive units along with a 60 to 18KHz frequency response.