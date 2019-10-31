comscore Detel Di-Pod truly wireless earbud launched at Rs 2,199
Detel Di-Pod truly wireless earbud launched at Rs 2,199: Key features and availability

The Di-Pod is first truly wireless earbud from Detel, which makes affordable TVs and feature phones.

  Published: October 31, 2019 2:01 PM IST
Detel, the company behind affordable TV and feature phones, has launched its first truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Called Di-Pod, the truly wireless earbuds will be available for Rs 2,199. The wireless earbuds will be available for purchase via Detel’s website, mobile app. It can also be purchased from Flipkart, Amazon India and Paytm Mall. The company is joining a crowded market of truly wireless earbuds, which has gained popularity among consumers.

The Detel Di-Pod truly wireless earbuds come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and has a connectivity range of up to 10 meters. The earbuds are backed by 300mAh battery and it takes up to one to two hours for full charge. Once fully charged, the earbuds are capable of providing playback time of up to five hours. The earbuds also come with IPX4 ratings and is protected against water splashes and are sweat proof. The wireless earbuds from Detel also supports digital assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri.

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

“Having seen the increased demand of wireless accessories in the Indian Market, Detel has also geared up to launch its first Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds- Di-Pod,” said Yogesh Bhatia the founder & CEO. “These earbuds provide best in class music with all-day comfort design, which will allow the user to use them for a long period of time. We are looking forward to launching more of such pocket-friendly products and will keep connecting the unconnected 40 crore Indians.”

Noise launches Shots X-Buds wireless Bluetooth earphones in India: Price, features

Noise launches Shots X-Buds wireless Bluetooth earphones in India: Price, features

Detel Di-Pods, like other truly wireless earbuds, draws inspiration from Apple AirPods. It is lightweight and ultraportable that can be used for calls as well as listening to music. The earbuds have a design that should provide decent isolation from external sound. However, it lacks active noise cancellation. It uses a microUSB port for charging, which is a bummer in the age of USB Type-C port. At Rs 2,199, the Detel Di-Pods seem to be a good alternative to wireless earbuds available in the market.

  Published Date: October 31, 2019 2:01 PM IST

