Detel launches 65-inch Android Smart 4K LED TV for Rs 57,999

The new Detel 65-inch Smart TV comes with 3840 X 2160 resolution panel. It offers 2x10 watt speakers and a brightness capacity of 350 nits. The TV supports Android OS, 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage for apps.

  Published: July 25, 2019 2:28 PM IST
Detel, an Indian electronics company, has launched its first 65-inch big screen smart 4K television in the country. The Detel 65-inch Smart 4K LED TV comes equipped with Power Audio Control, Android operating system and Pixel Precise Ultra-HD support as some of the highlights. The television will cost Rs 57,999. It will be made available through Detel.com, Amazon India and Paytm. Detel in a press statement on Thursday noted that the TV will also be reaching offline channels by next month.

Detel 65-inch Android Smart 4K TV specification

The new Detel 65-inch Smart TV comes with 3840 X 2160 resolution panel. It offers 2×10 watt speakers and a brightness capacity of 350 nits. The TV supports Android OS, 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage for apps. In terms of connectivity, the Detel 65-inch LED TV comes with PC connection ports, 2 USB ports and 2xHDMI.

“Our main aim is to cater to the niche customers all across India by keeping in mind the cost-effective price. The demand for smart TV’s in India is increasing by each passing day and which is making us tempted to introduce extraordinary TV for our valuable customers,” said Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel.

Detel 65-inch Android Smart 4K TV apps

The Detel 65 inch Smart 4K TV comes with a variety of popular Android apps pre-loaded. The list of apps include YouTube, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Netflix. The supplied remote with the TV also get hot key for or Netflix.

Detel also operates in mobile and accessories segment. Last year, the company had launched world’s most economical LCD TV, the Detel D1 at just Rs 3,999. The Detel D1 TV featured a 19-inch display panel along with with 1366×768 pixels resolution and 300000:1 contrast ratio. It came with two front-firing 12W speakers. In terms of connectivity, it included an HDMI port and a USB port. At present, the Detel D1 star is company’s cheapest full-HD TV in India, priced at Rs 3,999. The TV offers 17-inch FHD display, VGA port and 3.5mm audio port as the big USP.

